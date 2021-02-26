Technology News
Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11

Oppo Find X3 series may include three models – Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G, and Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G.

26 February 2021
Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G may launch in Black and Silver colour options
  • Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G may have a 8GB + 128GB storage model
  • Oppo Find X3 series may be up for pre-orders on March 31

Oppo Find X3 series is expected to launch soon and a fresh leak suggests that the lineup may include three phones – Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite. The European prices and colour options of the three phones have surface online as well. The phones are expected to launch on March 11 with pre-orders beginning from March 31. Oppo Find X3 Pro, the most premium model of the lot, will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 series price (expected)

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, brings word of the possible variants, colour options, and prices, of the Oppo Find X3 series. Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced between EUR 1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 89,000 - 1,07,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is reported to come in Black, Blue, Orange, and White colour options. The next in line Oppo Find X3 Neo could be priced between EUR 700-800 (roughly Rs. 62,000 - Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is rumoured to be made available in Black and Silver colour options. The third model, and the most affordable one, Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G could be priced between EUR 400-500 (roughly Rs. 35,600- Rs. 44,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is tipped to come in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A94 5G, Oppo A54 5G price (expected)

The report also tips the pricing and colour options of two upcoming Oppo A-series phones. Oppo A94 5G is expected to be priced between EUR 300-400 (roughly Rs. 26,700 - 35,000) and come in Black and Blue colour options. Oppo A54 5G, on the other hand, may be priced between EUR 200-300 (roughly Rs. 17,800 - Rs. 26,700) for the Black and Purple colour options.

Oppo Find X3 series launch timeline (expected)

A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that Oppo Find X3 series could be launched on March 11. Pre-orders may begin on March 31 and sales may commence on April 14. The company has confirmed that the series will have the Snapdragon 888 SoC, though leaks suggest that the processor will be exclusive to the premium model – Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G. Oppo has made no official announcements on the launch of the Find X3 series.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
