Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory

Oppo Find X3 Pro is claimed to be the first Android smartphone to offer end-to-end 10-bit colour support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 March 2021 12:11 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory

Photo Credit: Weibo/Oppo

Oppo Find X3 Pro will be globally launched on March 11

  • Oppo Find X3 Pro is claimed to comes with 65W wired fast charging
  • The phone may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup

Oppo Find X3 Pro official teaser has been released ahead of its launch on March 11, confirming that the smartphone will feature the full-path 10-bit colour management system. Oppo, at its Inno Day 2020 conference in November, announced that the series will be the first Android smartphones to offer end-to-end 10-bit colour support. Now, a tipster has shared two videos that tease the design, specifications and features of the smartphone. Oppo Find X3 Pro will launch globally on March 11 at 6:30am ET (5pm IST), the company has already confirmed.

Oppo has shared an image on Weibo that confirms the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a 10bit colour management system. Oppo says that this feature will deliver an “outstanding viewing experience” and bring “authentic and accurate colour reproduction.” As mentioned, this system, along with a few other features, were announced at Inno Day 2020 conference where the Chinese company gave details of how these features will work. Apart from this, the company hasn't provided any information through the image

Tipster Evan Blass has shared two videos showing the phone in its full glory. While one video shows the design, display and camera prowess of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, the other video basically promotes the camera of the handset. In the videos, the smartphone's specifications have also been teased which coincide with the ones that have been leaked so far. The videos suggest the smartphone will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 water resistance rating, 65W wired and 30W wireless charging, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the leaked specifications, Oppo Find X3 Pro will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2, and feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, and 526ppi pixel density. The display is claimed to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB on onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Find X3 Pro's is claimed to feature a quad rear camera setup which may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 periscope lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/3.0 aperture. At the front, the phone is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Pro may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone is tipped to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner and come with IP68 certification. Connectivity options may include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone may measure 163.4x74x8.3mm and weigh 193 grams. Oppo Find X3 series will be launched globally on March 11.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
