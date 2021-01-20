Technology News
Oppo Find X3 Pro Appears on FCC Certification Site, May Pack Dual-Cell Battery

Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to run ColorOS 11.2.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 January 2021 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Oppo Find X3 Pro may have a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro appeared on FCC certification site
  • The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch in March 2021

Oppo Find X3 Pro has been listed on the US FCC certification site, revealing some specifications. The smartphone, confirmed to launch in March 2021, appeared in the FCC database carrying the model number CPH2173. The listing indicates that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will pack a dual-cell battery, that could have a total capacity of 4,450mAh. Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2.

The FCC listing of Oppo Find X3 Pro shows that the phone could ship with a charger with a model number VCA7JAUH, VCA7DUH, or VCA7HUAH. It will support 65W flash charge fast charging. The listing was first spotted by a tipster and shared on Weibo.

While the listing doesn't reveal any other specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone, it is confirmed that the Oppo X3 Pro will launch in the first quarter of 2021 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Oppo said that the next Find X series would be its first 5G smartphone series powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display with a 525ppi pixel density. Oppo Find X3 Pro may have 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a quad rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensors, a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 3-megapixel macro shooter.

The Oppo Find X3 series is expected to offer end-to-end 10-bit colour support with its new Full-path Colour Management System. The new system will also bring support for HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format) and full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut in order to offer more accurate colours across the phone, the company claimed. Oppo Find X3 is being touted as the ‘first Android' smartphone to offer this.

Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended Till April 17: All the Details

