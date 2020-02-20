Oppo Find X2 launch was set for February 22 at a pre-MWC event in Barcelona. But since the tech exhibit has been cancelled for this year, the Oppo Find X2 launch event is now postponed to March. However, that hasn't stopped retailers from listing the Find X2 online. The phone has been spotted on a Vietnamese retail site, revealing almost all specifications. The phone is listed as ‘out of stock', and representative images of the Oppo Find X are currently put up on the site.

Vietnamese retailer Shopee has listed the Oppo Find X2 online ahead of its official launch. The phone is listed to be priced at VND 40,000,000 (roughly Rs. 1,23,700), which seems to be a placeholder price tag. It is listed to come in two colour options – Ocean Blue and Blue Sea Night. The phone is not available to buy as of now, and the retail site claims it is ‘out of stock' Specifications of the phone are mentioned below the listing, and the Oppo Find X2 is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is listed to pack 8GB RAM, offer 256GB on internal storage. There's no microSD card support for expansion of storage. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and support dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots.

As for camera, the Oppo Find X2 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel tertiary lens. Camera features include dual-tone flash, EIS, slow-motion, night mode, HDR, Panorama, Beautify, and more. Up front, the phone is listed to sport a 32-megapixel camera. The Oppo Find X2 is seen to pack a 4,065mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone is listed to support Face Unlock.

Previous leaks suggest that the phone will support 65W Super VOOC fast charging, 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. It is expected to come with 120Hz display refresh rate, and have a curved OLED display. The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. While the launch event has been delayed to March, the company hasn't shared new launch details of the Oppo Find X2 as of yet. We expect Oppo to make an announcement soon.