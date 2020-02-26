Oppo Find X2 is all set to launch on March 6 in China, and teasers have started to surface online in the run up to the big unveil. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and new teasers suggest that it will sport a 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, integrated with HDR10 support. The new video teaser also suggests that the phone has motion compensation technology to smoothen fast paced animation – a high frame rate technology that is commonly found on TVs.

Oppo has shared multiple teasers on Weibo revealing display information about the Oppo Find X2. The first video teaser contains three short clips stitched together, hinting at different things about the Oppo Find X2. In the first clip, the phone is teased to have a 3K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate that essentially looks to offer users a better scrolling and navigation experience at higher resolution. This 120Hz refresh rate is found on flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 7T Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, and more.

The second clip teases one billion colours, which is essentially HDR10 support. The last clip teases high frame rate motion compensation technology that will help fast moving scenes flow smoothly and look better on screen. As mentioned, this technology is often found on TVs, and the Oppo Find X2 looks to bring it to the small smartphone screen.

Oppo VP Brian Shen has also tweeted that the Oppo Find X2 will sport a 3K display with 120Hz refresh rate. This will enhance the display experience, as the user will be allowed to enjoy the phone's true capabilities. A separate teaser on Weibo confirms that the exact display resolution of the phone is at 1440x3168 pixels, and it offers 513ppi pixel density.

Previous leaks tip that the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display, pack 8GB RAM, and offer 256GB storage. There will be a triple camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera. The battery is expected to be at 4,065mAh.