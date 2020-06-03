Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals

Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and have 5G support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2020 14:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals

Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro have 120Hz displays

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17
  • The event will start at 4pm
  • Oppo Find X2 series includes four phones

Oppo Find X2 series that was globally unveiled in March is making its way to the Indian market. The Chinese manufacturer has revealed that the Oppo Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17, after teasing the launch last month. The series includes the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it is unclear whether the company will bring all four phones to India or just the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro that originally launched in March.

Oppo Find X2 series launch in India

Oppo India's Twitter post states that the Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17. As per the invite sent to tech publications, the digital event will start at 4pm. The company will share details of where the event will be streamed a bit closer to the date.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 was spotted in an Amazon listing with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Though the phone was “currently unavailable”, the source code for the page showed a price tag of ₹ 69,990 before being removed.

Oppo Find X2 series specifications

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro launched in March with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 5G support. They feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro, both have triple rear cameras but in different configurations. The Oppo Find X2 packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery, but both support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Neo came later in April and May respectively. The X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with 8GB RAM. There are four cameras on the back of the Oppo Find X2 Lite and it is backed by a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone is 5G compatible as well.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Neo features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is 5G compatible as well. The phone has a quad rear camera setup as well but in a different configuration. However, it has the same battery capacity and charging tech as the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Oppo Find X2 Neo

Oppo Find X2 Neo

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, oppo find x2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, Oppo Find X2 Neo
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
A Photo Is Crashing Many Android Phones, This Could Be Why

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  2. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  8. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Listed on Samsung India Website
  10. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals
  2. Cyclone Nisarga: Vodafone Idea Readies Mobile DGs, War Rooms to Maintain Connectivity
  3. A Photo Is Crashing Many Android Phones, This Could Be Why
  4. US Probe Into India's Digital Tax Said Not Be a Move of Aggression
  5. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 15 Owning to Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. US to Investigate India, Other Nations' Digital Services Tax on Its Tech Companies
  7. OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture
  8. Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts
  9. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Trump Post Decisions to Staff at Company-Wide Meeting
  10. Jio Platforms May Soon Receive $1 Billion Investment From Top Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com