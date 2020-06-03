Oppo Find X2 series that was globally unveiled in March is making its way to the Indian market. The Chinese manufacturer has revealed that the Oppo Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17, after teasing the launch last month. The series includes the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it is unclear whether the company will bring all four phones to India or just the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro that originally launched in March.

Oppo Find X2 series launch in India

Oppo India's Twitter post states that the Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17. As per the invite sent to tech publications, the digital event will start at 4pm. The company will share details of where the event will be streamed a bit closer to the date.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 was spotted in an Amazon listing with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Though the phone was “currently unavailable”, the source code for the page showed a price tag of ₹ 69,990 before being removed.

Oppo Find X2 series specifications

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro launched in March with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 5G support. They feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro, both have triple rear cameras but in different configurations. The Oppo Find X2 packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery, but both support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Neo came later in April and May respectively. The X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with 8GB RAM. There are four cameras on the back of the Oppo Find X2 Lite and it is backed by a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone is 5G compatible as well.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Neo features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is 5G compatible as well. The phone has a quad rear camera setup as well but in a different configuration. However, it has the same battery capacity and charging tech as the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.