Oppo Offers Refund After Discrepancies in Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Weight Found

Oppo Find X2 smartphones are currently available in China.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 March 2020 19:38 IST
Oppo Find X2 phones were launched on March 6

Highlights
  • Differences were found in Ceramic and Glass unit of Oppo Find X2 phones
  • Oppo Find X2's leather unit weight also differed
  • Oppo has offered a refund until March 24

Oppo Find X2 smartphones that were launched earlier in March seem to have landed in trouble. After several users in China pointed out discrepancies in the weight of Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro, the company on Weibo apologised for the inconvenience. Oppo also announced that customers will get a refund for this error in case they wish to. The discrepancies in weight were found in the glass, leather and ceramic variants of the Oppo Find X2 series smartphones.

To recall, at the time of the launch, Oppo had announced that the Find X2 lineup will be available in glass, ceramic and vegan leather units. While discrepancies were found in the weight of the vegan leather unit of Oppo Find X2, the Ceramic and Glass units both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones showed discrepancies. This was also highlighted by Oppo on their Weibo account, where they showed a comparison of the old and revised weight of Find X2 Pro and Find X2.

According to the post by Oppo, the previously specified weight of Oppo Find X2's glass and ceramic units was, 187 grams and 196 grams, respectively. The revised weight of the two variants is 192 grams (glass) and 209 grams (ceramic). The ceramic unit of Oppo Find X2 Pro also saw a weight revision. It was changed from 207 grams to 217 grams. While the leather unit of Oppo Find X2 Pro showed no mismatch, the weight of the Find X2 leather unit was revised from 180 grams to 189 grams.

Following this error, Oppo further announced that customers who have bought the smartphones before March 17 midnight, will get a refund if they wish to. The unit has to be handed over to Oppo by March 24, the post added. As the phone has so far only launched in China, the post is mainly pertinent to Chinese customers.

Oppo recently announced the list of countries that will get the Oppo Find X2 smartphones. We can expect the company to highlight the precise date when they arrive.

Abhik Sengupta
