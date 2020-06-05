With the lockdown now phasing out, businesses across the country are now getting back in the groove. Smartphone makers are also gearing up to launch a host of new phones in the Indian market. Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and the newly independent Poco brand are looking to launch new phones in the country. The Oppo Find X2 series is expected to launch soon, and the recently introduced Vivo X50 series is also confirmed to launch in India in the near future. We list out all the upcoming phones in India to give you an idea of what to watch out for over the coming weeks.

Oppo Find X2 series

Oppo Find X2 series is confirmed to launch in India on June 17. The digital event for the series' launch will kick off at 4pm IST on the day. The series was originally launched in March in Europe and now the phones are finally arriving in the Indian market. The series includes the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it is unclear whether the company will bring all four phones to India or just the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 10,000 In India

Both new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro models come with 120Hz Ultra Vision display and have a hole-punch cutout. The two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and include a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has two 48-megapixel rear cameras while the Oppo Find X2 has a single 48-megapixel main camera. Up front, both the phones house a 32-megpaixel selfie camera. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, in the new series, also includes a periscope-style lens that enables 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

The Oppo Find X2 series price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400), and its India price should be around the same range. However, the Oppo Find X2 was briefly spotted on Amazon India, and the source code for the page showed a price tag of Rs. 69,990 before being removed. The phones are said to be 5G ready.

Vivo X50 series

Soon after the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+ series launch in China, CEO of Vivo India, Jerome Chen, reveald that the series will be coming to India soon. The exact launch date is not known yet, but Vivo should tease the arrival of the series in the near future.

Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price, Specifications Compared

e-in-india-92028">Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it is unclear whether the company will bring all four phones to India or just the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Vivo X50 series price starts at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) and goes up to CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the most premium Vivo X50 Pro+ model. The Vivo X50 series supports 5G and come with a hole-punch display design. The phones also have multiple cameras at the back. The Vivo X50 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones use Snapdragon 765G SoC. All Vivo X50 series phones come with in-display fingerprint sensor, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

The Vivo X50 has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel camera, an 8 –megapixel third sensor, and a 5-megapixel fourth sensor. As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Vivo X50 Pro+ on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size, a 32-megapixel secondary sensor, a 13-megapixel third sensor, and another 13-megapixel fourth camera at the back.

Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30

Based on a recent report, the Vivo Y50 and [Vivo Y30 phones are expected to launch in India next week. The Vivo Y50 has already debuted in Cambodia two months ago, whereas the Vivo Y30 was launched in May in Malaysia. The two phones are now reported to launch in the country as soon as next week. There has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the two phones from Vivo. The Vivo Y50 is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The Vivo Y30, on the other hand, is reported to retail around Rs. 15,000. Launch offers for the Vivo Y50 are expected to include 5 percent cashback on using HDFC and ICICI credit card. Bajaj Finserv should also be offering no-cost EMI options to its customers.

New Poco phone

A new teaser by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco highlights that the company is working on a new phone for the Indian market, and that the new device will launch "soon". There is no word on details regarding the upcoming phone, but more information is expected in the coming days. One speculation can be that Poco might launch the Poco F2 Pro that was first launched in Europe earlier in May. The company is also reportedly working on a new phone called Poco M2 Pro that might debut in India.

OnePlus Z/ OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently revealed in an interview that the company plans to make an announcement of its new strategy in India soon, followed by bringing its “lower-priced” devices to the market. He didn't reveal when the new device will be announced, but adds, “All products still remain up to the OnePlus standard… and through this enabling more people to have access to OnePlus products.” Alongside India, OnePlus looks to launch the new ‘low-priced device in Europe and North America. With this new move, OnePlus looks to give tough competition to Xiaomi who enjoys a huge fan base in the Indian market.

OnePlus Smartphones to Get 5 New Features in OxygenOS: All You Need to Know

When OnePlus started its journey in 2014, the company's aim was to launch affordable devices with premium specifications and hardware. In recent times, OnePlus has shifted its position from being a producer of affordable smartphones to a leader in the premium market. With this new ‘low-cost' OnePlus device, the company looks to cater to a wider audience once again. The phone is tipped to be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.