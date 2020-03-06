Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro both had an overall score of 124, but the former had a more "balanced" performance.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 March 2020 19:02 IST
Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro topples Xiaomi Mi 10 pro in camera test
  • But video and photo scores for both are the same
  • DxOMark notes Oppo Find X2 Pro has a more balanced performance

Oppo's Find X2 Pro that was officially launched today is already setting the buzz across the Internet. Other than its under-the-hood specifications, the latest flagship smartphone by Oppo is already giving a tough fight to competitors in terms of its camera. Now, DxOMark Image Labs has published its review of the smartphone's cameras, and to some surprise, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has been ranked at the top of the list with 124 points. The phone surpassed the recently unveiled Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro that was launched last month.

Although the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro also received an overall score of 124, DxOMark noted that Oppo Find X2 Pro delivered a "more balanced performance," with "results that are close to the best" it has seen in terms of camera performance. Oppo Find X2 Pro received a photo score of 134, same as the Mi 10 Pro.

"In addition to its very balanced performance overall, we want to mention that our testers were particularly impressed by the Oppo's autofocus system, which worked swiftly and reliably in all conditions for both still image and video shooting," the website said.

Oppo Find X2 Pro received a score of 104 for video photography, the same as the Mi 10 Pro. "Video exposure was another area of excellence for the Find X2 Pro, delivering good target exposures down to pretty low light levels," DxOMark added.

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X2 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7, seven-piece lens. The camera setup also houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees and a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens.

Additionally, Oppo has provided features such as Dual Native ISO, 12-bit True Capture, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, and Ultra Steady Video Pro as well as 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro comes with quad rear camera set up that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture and a pixel size of 1.6-micron. A second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron and a third 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.4-micron are also included. Finally, the camera set up also includes a fourth 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4260mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, DxOMark
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More


 


