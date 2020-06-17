Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 have been launched in India as the company's latest flagships. The new Oppo phones feature 120Hz Ultra Vision display and come with a hole-punch design. Both Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 also come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have 5G support. In the new series, the Oppo Find X2 Pro offers a periscope-shaped lens that brings 10x hybrid zoom. The phone also supports 60x digital zoom. Alongside the two new models, the company has brought the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition to the Indian market with Lamborghini branding.

The Oppo Find X2 price is set at Rs. 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It will be sold in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) colour variants. The company hasn't revealed the price of the Oppo Find X2 Pro or the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India right now. There is no word on the sale date for either of the phones. We have reached out to the company for clarity on the same and will update this copy once we hear back.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition comes with a Lamborghini-branded 3D-ridged back finish that has a four-layer carbon fibre texture on top. The phone is bundled with an Automobili Lamborghini Edition Microfibre Leather Case, Wireless Earphones, SuperVOOC 2.0 Car Charger, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Adapter, and a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Cable that all are available in a specially-crafted scissor door box.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 series debuted in Europe in March with a starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 85,600).

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X2 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Ultra Vision display that has up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 100 percent P3 colour gamut. The display panel also comes with a pixel density of 513ppi and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7, seven-piece lens. The camera setup also includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees and a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens.

For selfies, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.4 lens.

There is 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, colour temperature sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. Besides, the Ceramic variant of the Find X2 Pro measures 165.2x74.4x8.8mm and weighs 207 grams, while its Vegan Leather version measures 165.2x74.4x9.5mm and weighs 200 grams.

Oppo Find X2 specifications, features

The Oppo Find X2 has a list of similarities with the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone comes with Android 10 and has ColorOS 7.1 on top. It also has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of RAM.

On the part of distinctions between the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2, the latter has a triple rear camera setup but with 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.7 lens, 12-megapixel secondary Sony IMX708 sensor and an f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X2 has 256GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. The phone measures 164.9x74.5x8.0mm. Besides, it weighs 196 grams for the Ceramic version, whereas the Glass option weighs 187 grams.

