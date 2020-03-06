Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 have been unveiled as the latest flagship phones by the Chinese smartphone maker. Both new Oppo Find X2 models come with 120Hz Ultra Vision display and have a hole-punch cutout. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, in the new series, also includes a periscope-shaped lens that enables 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The Oppo Find X2 series seems like a strong competitor to Samsung's Galaxy S20 series that debuted last month. The company has also offered 5G support to project it as a future-ready offering.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 price

The Oppo Find X2 Pro price is set at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,67,300) for the single 12GB + 512GB variant. It will come in Black (Ceramic) and Orange (Vegan Leather) options. In contrast, the Oppo Find X2 carries a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The phone has Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) versions to choose from. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 will be available for purchase in Western European markets starting early May.

Details about the global launch of the Oppo Find X2 series are yet to be announced. However, the company has already teased its India launch with 5G support.

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X2 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Ultra Vision display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent P3 colour gamut. The display panel also has a pixel density of 513ppi and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7, seven-piece lens. The camera setup also houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees and a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens.

Additionally, Oppo has provided features such as Dual Native ISO, 12-bit True Capture, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, and Ultra Steady Video Pro as well as 4K video recording at up to 60fps. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of storage, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,130mAh capacity) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 165.2x74.4x8.8mm and weighs 207 grams for the Ceramic variant, while its Vegan Leather model measures 165.2x74.4x9.5mm and weighs 200 grams.

Oppo Find X2 specifications

Similar to the Find X2 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X2 also runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and has the 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also has the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display

There are some notable changes between the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 on the camera front. The Find X2 does have a triple rear camera setup but with 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.7 lens, 12-megapixel secondary Sony IMX708 sensor and an f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X2 has 256GB of internal storage that doesn't support expansion. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

The phone measures 164.9x74.5x8.0mm. Its Ceramic version measures 196 grams, while the Glass option weighs 187 grams.