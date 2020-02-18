Chinese smartphone maker Oppo was all geared up to launch a new smartphone in its Find series called the Oppo Find X2. This launch was scheduled to take place at MWC, however, since the trade fair itself got cancelled, the launch had to be pushed ahead. A few details about the Oppo Find X2 have leaked out in the recent past, and it is also reported that the company will launch the Oppo Find X2 Pro alongside it. Now, a new report claims the Oppo Find X2 Pro will offer up to 60x digital zoom with an upgraded periscope lens system compared to Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

The leak of the Oppo Find X2 Pro surfaced via Weibo as tipster Digital Chat Station reported that the Oppo Find X2 Pro will have an upgraded periscope super-telephoto lens and will support 60x digital zoom. The performance is also claimed to be better than the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

Thanks to previous leaks we know that the Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro will sport 6.5-inch QHD+ resolution displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. These two smartphones have already been certified by the BIS which confirms that the device will be launched in India.

The last leak tipped that both the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro will support 30W wireless charging. However, this 30W fast charging is said to be supported via a proprietary Oppo Wireless Charging stand only. These two smartphones are said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is also said to feature LPDDR5 RAM, USB 3.0 storage, and also Wi-Fi 6. The phone many also support 65W fast charging capabilities.