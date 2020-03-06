Oppo Find X2 series is set to launch today. While Oppo originally planned to host an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to launch its new flagship phone, the company ultimately had to postpone the plan due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Find X2 launch, which is expected to bring the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro as the two new smartphones by the Chinese company and the Oppo Watch as its answer to the Apple Watch, will take place in London. The event will also be live streamed online. Separately, Oppo is also hosting an event in China at 5pm CST Asia (2:30pm IST) for Chinese consumers.

Oppo Find X2 launch: How to watch livestream?

The Oppo Find X2 launch event will be live streamed through the Oppo YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 10:30am CET (3pm IST). Alongside the global event, Oppo is hosting the launch in China that will also be streamed live on the Web. You can, of course, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to see what Oppo has planned for the market. We have also embedded the global livestream below.

Oppo Find X2 specifications (expected)

The Oppo Find X2 will debut as the successor to the Find X that the company launched back in June 2018. The new smartphone will feature an HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The company also recently teased to offer a curved design to provide a “borderless” design. Further, the Oppo phone will come with a 3K resolution and include a Motion Compensation technology. It will also have 1,200 nits peak brightness and support for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, if we look at some recent teasers. The Oppo Find X2 will also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Oppo hasn't provided any other details around the specifications of the Find X2. However, thanks to the information churned out from the rumour mill, the smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is also said to have a 4,065mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications (expected)

Unlike the Find X2, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that is likely to have the same 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that will be a part of its sibling. The smartphone is also said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It would additionally include a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back with a periscope-shaped lens to support 10x hybrid zoom. Furthermore, the smartphone would pack a 4,260mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging.

Oppo recently teased that it would launch the 5G-ready version of the Find X2 in India. Moreover, both Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are expected to come with a hole-punch display design.

In addition to the Find X2 series smartphones, Oppo at its today's launch will unveil the Oppo Watch that will have an Apple Watch-like design. It will come with a 1.91-inch display with 326ppi of pixel density and support of 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, as teased recently. The smartwatch would also have curved edges and a 3D glass protection.