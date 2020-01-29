Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Get Certified; India Launch Suggested Through BIS Certification

Oppo Find X2 Pro has received certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand’s NBTC.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 18:47 IST
Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Get Certified; India Launch Suggested Through BIS Certification

Oppo Find X may soon get its upgrades in the form of Find X2 Pro and Find X2

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro hasn’t been confirmed by the company
  • The company, however, announced Find X2 last month
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro may carry model number CPH2025

Oppo Find X2 Pro have reportedly received certifications in India and Thailand. The smartphone is speculated to launch alongside the Oppo Find X2 that has also been certified in Thailand. Both new Find X-series phones would debut as upgrades to the Oppo Find X that the Chinese company had launched back in 2018 with a motorised camera module. Last month, Oppo confirmed the launch of the Find X2 in the first quarter of this year. The smartphone is reported to have a 6.5-inch curved OLED display.

The listing on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website shows the Oppo Find X2 Pro in the pipeline with model number CPH2025, while the Oppo Find X2 is listed with model number CPH2023. The certification site doesn't detail any specifications of both Oppo phones.

In addition to the listing on the NBTC, a listing has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that is speculated to be related to the Oppo Find X2 Pro. A screenshot shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal apparently shows that the phone that has received the BIS certification carries model number CPH2025 and CPH2035. These are likely to be associated with the different versions of the Find X2 Pro.

Gadgets 360 was able to find the listing of a new Oppo phone on the BIS database. However, the spotted model numbers weren't a part of the online listing.

The listing on the BIS database doesn't guarantee the India launch, though it suggests that the phone is currently in testing in the country and may debut in the market at some point of time.

Oppo hasn't announced the existence of the Find X2 Pro, though it didn't confirm the Find X2 last month. As a successor to the Oppo Find X, the Find X2 is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo Vice President Brian Shen also reportedly specified that the new phone would support 65W Super VOOC fast charging that is so far limited to the Oppo Reno Ace. Moreover, the Find X2 is confirmed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in the first quarter of this year.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2, Oppo
Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Get Certified; India Launch Suggested Through BIS Certification
