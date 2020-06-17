Technology News
Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, More

The Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 launch event is set to begin at 4pm IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2020 07:40 IST
Oppo Find X2 launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 series debuted in Europe in March
  • The price of the Oppo Find X2 is reported to be under Rs. 65,000
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro has a periscope setup that support 60x digital zoom

Oppo Find X2 series is all set to launch in India today. The company is expected to unveil both Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro phones in the country. The two phones debuted in March in Europe. The Oppo Find X2 series comes with 120Hz Ultra Vision display and sports a hole-punch design. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is the more premium model of the two, and it comes with a periscope-style camera setup that enables 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 launch live stream link, expected price

The launch event for the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 will begin at 4pm IST today. The event will be live streamed via YouTube and through Oppo Mobiles India social handles. As per a recent report, the Oppo Find X2 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant. This refutes a leak last month that showed the Oppo Find X2 listed on Amazon India for a price of Rs. 69,990. The e-commerce giant is teasing the arrival of the Oppo Find X2 series, hinting at availability online.

In Europe, the Oppo Find X2 is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, whereas the Oppo Find X2 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,100) for the single 12GB + 512GB variant. We hope the phones aren't as exorbitantly priced in the Indian market, and Oppo adopts a more competitive price point for the crowded smartphone segment in the country.

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications

Because both the phones have already debuted in March, the technical specifications are already known. The Oppo Find X2 Pro runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Ultra Vision display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera with a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,130mAh capacity) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Oppo Find X2 specifications

The Oppo Find X2 also runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, and has 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Oppo Find X2 has 256GB of internal storage that doesn't support expansion.

The Oppo Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup as well, but with 48-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 India Launch, Oppo Find X2 Price in India, Oppo Find X2 Specifications, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro India Launch, Oppo Find X2 Pro price in India, Oppo Find X2 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Pinterest Policy Officials Leave Company, Alleging Racial Discrimination
Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Announced, Supports 4K HDR Capture, 120Hz Displays, NavIC, More

