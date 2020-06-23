Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 are the two latest phones to get the new Android 11 beta 1 update. This comes just days after the series was launched in India. The company had earlier announced availability of Android 11 beta for the two phones, and it has followed through on its promise now. This beta update is meant only for developers and advanced users, and people who use these phones as daily drivers are not recommended to download the update.

The company took to the ColorOS forums to announce the Android 11 download link availability for the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 phones. Oppo notes that the Android 11 beta 1 works only for model numbers CPH2023 and CPH2025. Other models are not supported, and therefore interested developers are cautioned to check this detail before beginning the flashing process.

Oppo clarifies that the latest Android 11 Preview version is based on Android 11 Beta 1, but adopts the UI design style of ColorOS 7.2. As you may already know, the flashing process will delete all of your data, so it is recommended to back up all data before beginning. Also, ensure that you are thorough with the process of installation, or else you could risk bricking your Oppo Find X2 series phones.

The download links for Android 11 beta 1 for Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are listed below:

Oppo Find X2 (CPH2023)

Oppo Find X2 Pro (CPH2025)

Before you begin the installation process, Oppo has confirmed some known issues with this beta update. There are some issues with video calling wherein calls don't go through or the image is not displayed in some cases. The phone is also unable to detect a simulated four-pole earphone jack sometimes, and audio will play through the speaker in these cases. The update brings charging issues with a CDP charger and some Google apps were spotted to not run normally either.

Therefore, we feel the importance to reiterate that the Android 11 beta 1 update is only meant for developers.

How to flash Android 11 beta 1 on Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Download the firmware package, and copy the package to the root directory of your phone storage. Power off the Oppo Find X2/ Pro > Press and hold the power button and the volume down button to enter Recovery mode. In Recovery mode, perform the operations according to on-screen prompts, select Install from storage, find the upgrade firmware package, and tap Install. During the upgrade process, do not perform any operation on your phone. After the upgrade completes, a message will be displayed, indicating that the installation is successful. Then restart your phone. After the restart, your phone should run on Oppo Android 11 preview version for developers.

For all those who aren't comfortable on Android 11 beta 1, they can choose to roll back to ColorOS 7. The download links for both the phones have been made available as well.

Find X2 (CPH2023)

Find X2 Pro (CPH2025)

How to roll back to ColorOS 7 for Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Download the Android 10 firmware package and copy it to your phone storage. Find the firm package in File Manager and tap it. You will be alerted of data loss. Tap Next. You will then be prompted to back up data. Tap Next. Finally, confirm the rollback. You need to restart your phone after the rollback. You can also turn to local Service Center if you face any difficulty when rolling back.

