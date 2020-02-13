Oppo is tipped to launch two flagship phones this year - the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. After being certified in India, Russia, and Thailand, the two upcoming phones have received the mandatory Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The Oppo Find X2 was listed with the model number CPH2023 in the Wi-Fi Alliance database, while the Find X2 Pro was spotted with the model number CPH2025 in tow. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has also paid a visit to Geekbench, tipping 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart.

The Oppo Find X2 aka CPH2023's Wi-Fi Alliance listing reveals support for dual-band Wi-Fi ab/b/g/n/ac standards and WPA2 and WPA3 security in place. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro with the model number CPH2025 also comes with support for the aforementioned connectivity standards. The listing also reveals Android 10 software, most likely with the in-house ColorOS skin on top. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have reportedly been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia as well.

Oppo Find X2 Pro's Geekbench listing reveals 12GB of RAM and Android 10

Additionally, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has also been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The phone's Geekbench listing again tips Android 10 and the presence of 12GB RAM. The motherboard field says ‘kona', which is the internal codename for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Oppo Find X2 is tipped to pack a 120Hz display with 2K resolution. Moreover, the upcoming flagship phone is tipped to offer support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. It must be noted that the Find X2 was set to launch on February 22, but following the cancellation of MWC 2020, Oppo has reportedly postponed the launch and scheduled it for March.