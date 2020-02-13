Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro Get Wi Fi Alliance Certification, Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro Get Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo has cancelled the Find X2’s February 22 launch and has pushed it back to March.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 13 February 2020 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro Get Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 have already received the BIS certification in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Both the phones have been certified by BIS, NBTC, and EEC
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro Geekbench listing reveals Android 10

Oppo is tipped to launch two flagship phones this year - the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. After being certified in India, Russia, and Thailand, the two upcoming phones have received the mandatory Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The Oppo Find X2 was listed with the model number CPH2023 in the Wi-Fi Alliance database, while the Find X2 Pro was spotted with the model number CPH2025 in tow. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has also paid a visit to Geekbench, tipping 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart.

The Oppo Find X2 aka CPH2023's Wi-Fi Alliance listing reveals support for dual-band Wi-Fi ab/b/g/n/ac standards and WPA2 and WPA3 security in place. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro with the model number CPH2025 also comes with support for the aforementioned connectivity standards. The listing also reveals Android 10 software, most likely with the in-house ColorOS skin on top. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have reportedly been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia as well.

oppo geekbench Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro's Geekbench listing reveals 12GB of RAM and Android 10

 

Additionally, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has also been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The phone's Geekbench listing again tips Android 10 and the presence of 12GB RAM. The motherboard field says ‘kona', which is the internal codename for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Oppo Find X2 is tipped to pack a 120Hz display with 2K resolution. Moreover, the upcoming flagship phone is tipped to offer support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. It must be noted that the Find X2 was set to launch on February 22, but following the cancellation of MWC 2020, Oppo has reportedly postponed the launch and scheduled it for March.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo CPH2025, Oppo CPH2023
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Joins FIDO Alliance, Commits to Eliminate Passwords
Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro Get Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
  10. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks; No Word on a Release Date
  2. Snapchat Spotted Testing a Major New Redesign Aimed at Simplifying the App for New Users: Report
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled
  4. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid That Buzzed Earth Was Travelling With Its Own Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  6. Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint
  7. Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Buys Los Angeles-Area Estate for a Record $165 Million
  8. Google Seals $2.6-Billion Buyout of Looker After UK Green Light
  9. CIA Spied on India, Pakistan, Others Through Secretly-Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report
  10. Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.