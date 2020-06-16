Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch

Oppo Find X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2020 11:05 IST
Oppo Find X2 series has a hole-punch design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 said to be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000
  • Oppo Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17
  • Both the phones come with 12GB of RAM

Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India tomorrow, June 17, and as per a new report, the price range for the Find X2 has been leaked. The report states that the Oppo Find X2 will be launched in India between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000. Notably, this is said to be the price range for the 12GB + 256GB Oppo Find X2 that was the only variant launched. To recall, the Oppo Find X2 was launched back in March at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 85,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Find X2 series price in India (expected)

The Oppo Find X2 is expected to be priced between R.s 60,000 and Rs. 65,000 as per the report by Money Control, citing sources. This will be the price range for the Find X2's 12GB + 256GB variant which is the only configuration it was launched in back in March. Interestingly, last month, the price for the Oppo Find X2 was reportedly leaked through its Amazon India listing that put it at Rs. 69,990.

The pricing for the Oppo Find X2 Pro has not been shared as of now. It was launched alongside the vanilla Find X2 for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,03,100) for the single 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Oppo Find X2 series is set to launch in India tomorrow, June 17.

Oppo Find X2 series specifications

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and have 5G support. They feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro come with triple rear cameras, however, the former packs a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel setup, the latter comes with 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel setup. On the front, both have the same 32-megapixel sensor that is housed in hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Oppo Find X2 with 256GB storage packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Oppo Find X2 Pro with 512GB storage packs a slightly larger 4,260mAh battery, but both support 65W fast charging. Both phones come with the same connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

