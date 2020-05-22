Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped via Amazon India Listing Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X2 is expected to launch in India very soon.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 22 May 2020 19:11 IST
Oppo Find X2 was launched in March this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 was listed on Amazon earlier today
  • Its Black (Ceramic) coloured model has been listed
  • Amazon listed phone’s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Oppo Find X2 was listed on Amazon India earlier today ahead of its India launch, however, Amazon has since removed the listing. Oppo had earlier teased on Twitter that it plans to launch Find X2 series in the country soon. So, while the listing wasn't a complete surprise, it certainly seems accidental on Amazon's part. There is still no word on a specific launch date. Additionally, the source code of the listing webpage suggested a price tag that might turn out to be a placeholder.

The Amazon India listing for Oppo Find X2 12GB + 256GB model showed the phone as “currently unavailable” with no mention of a release date. It also listed several specifications of this upcoming 5G phone. The Amazon listing has now been removed.

Oppo Find X2 price in India (expected)

As mentioned, Oppo Find X2 alleged pricing was present in the source code of the listing page - Rs. 69,990. It is unclear right now if this is the final pricing of the phone or just a placeholder. The pricing was first spotted by FoneArena.

oppo amazon source code oppo_amazon

To recall, Oppo retails Find X2 at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,700) in Europe for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone was launched in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) colour variants. The one listed on Amazon was the former shade.

Oppo Find X2 specifications

Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Find X2 packs a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, and a third 13-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper. Oppo Find X2 packs 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. For connectivity, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Comments

