Oppo, the Chinese mobile manufacturer, has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone the Oppo Find X2. It will officially be launched on March 6 at an event in China, Oppo confirmed in an online post. Previously, the smartphone was scheduled to launch on February 22 at the MWC Barcelona event but got postponed following threats over coronavirus. The launch will take place at 5 PM, Beijing time (2.30 PM IST), the online post on Weibo added.

At the moment, the specifications of Oppo Find X2 are unclear, although thanks to a slew of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the phone. Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales had earlier confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Last week, the smartphone had also shown up on a Vietnamese retailer website, Shopee, which listed its alleged specifications. As per the specs on the website, the phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, triple camera setup on the back, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Find X2 will reportedly also feature 4,065mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and no audio jack. The listing also stated that the Oppo Find X2 will come with Android 10 out of the box. Shopee listed the smartphone at VND 40,000,000 [roughly Rs. 1,23,700]. Currently, Oppo Find X2's predecessor, Find X, was launched in India in June 2018, priced at Rs. 59,990. At the time of Find X's launch, the smartphone had taken the industry by surprise as it was one of the first phones with a motorised camera pop-up design.

Earlier, reports had also stated that the company might release its smartwatch alongside the Find X2. The teaser image shared by Oppo VP Brian Shen on Twitter showed an Apple Watch like design.