Oppo Find X2 Neo is here after months of leaks and rumours. The phone is 5G enabled, comes with a curved display having a 90Hz refresh rate, and has a multi-layered cooling system. The new Oppo smartphone is an addition in the Find X2 series that includes Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and Oppo Find X2 Lite. While the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were launched in March and Find X2 Lite was unveiled in April, the fourth model in the lineup has come out now.

Oppo Find X2 Neo price, availability

Oppo's Find X2 Neo is available for purchase at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in Germany right now. You get the option to choose from Starry Blue and Moonlight Black colours. A specific India launch date has not been announced by Oppo. However, a little more than a week ago, Oppo India teased the release of the Oppo Find X2 series in the country. The company did not mention a date or the phones in the series that are going to come but it did say that the phones will be “coming soon”.

Oppo Find X2 Neo specifications

The single-SIM smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and 402ppi pixel density. The Oppo phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated Adreno 620 GPU. You get 12GB of RAM on the phone along with 256GB of inbuilt storage space.

For photos and videos, Oppo Find X2 Neo comes equipped with quad rear cameras. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture for bokeh mode. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel snapper with f/2.4 aperture. The camera features up to 20X digital zoom, AI noise reduction, Optical Image Stabilisation, and Electronic Image Stabilisation. There are several camera modes as well, like professional, panorama, portrait, night, time-lapse photography, and slow motion. Additionally, you can shoot 4K videos using the rear cameras at 30 frames per second while with the front one, you can record full-HD videos at 30 frames per second.

The Find X2 Neo packs 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. Onboard sensors include compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. The 171g phone measure 159.4x72.4x7.7mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.