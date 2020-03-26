Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X2 Neo is speculated to launch globally alongside the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 26 March 2020 19:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Oppo had launched the Find X2 series in December 2019.

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Neo render reveals a similar design to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
  • The Oppo Find X2 Neo is reported to launch gloablly
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G was launched in December last year

Oppo's Find X2 series of smartphones was launched earlier this month with the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. More recently, a 'Lite' version from the Find X2 series was leaked in a report earlier this week. Now, a report suggests that Oppo might be working on yet another Find X2 mobile, the Oppo Find X2 Neo. The leaked render shows the Oppo Find X2 Neo with a similar design to the China-exclusive Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, which was launched in December 2019.

The Pricebaba report, citing known tipster Ishan Agarwal, shows the Oppo Find X2 Neo with an identical design to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The report also claims that the Oppo Find X2 Neo will launch globally along with the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which was also leaked recently. The report also speculated that Oppo could be launching its China-specific Oppo Reno 3 models globally under the Find X2 series.

The design of the Oppo Find X2 Neo is identical to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, with a curved glass display with a hole-punch cutout. The back panel of the Oppo Find X2 Neo is also similar to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G design with the cameras placed vertically. The leak shows the speculated Oppo Find X2 Neo in a blue paint job, a colour that is not available on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Nothing else is known about the phone apart from one leaked image, where the only difference from the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is the colour.

The Oppo Reno 3 series was launched in China in December 2019, with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G being the more premium device. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G came powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone came with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 UI.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G had a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display and came with 4,025mAh battery with Oppo's VOOC fast Charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Neo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  5. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  6. Huawei P40 Series Launching on March 26: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Jio, Airtel Launch Coronavirus Risk Checker Tools: All You Need to Know
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
  10. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
  2. AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online
  3. Realme India Extends Warranty, Replacement Periods During Coronavirus Lockdown
  4. Huawei, Honor Products Get Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  5. Under Lockdown, US Teens Turn to TikTok for Life Hacks, Laughs
  6. Jio, Airtel Launch Tools to Check if You Are at Risk of Being Infected With Coronavirus
  7. COVID Symptom Tracker App Aimed to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19
  8. Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
  9. Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
  10. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com