Oppo's Find X2 series of smartphones was launched earlier this month with the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. More recently, a 'Lite' version from the Find X2 series was leaked in a report earlier this week. Now, a report suggests that Oppo might be working on yet another Find X2 mobile, the Oppo Find X2 Neo. The leaked render shows the Oppo Find X2 Neo with a similar design to the China-exclusive Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, which was launched in December 2019.

The Pricebaba report, citing known tipster Ishan Agarwal, shows the Oppo Find X2 Neo with an identical design to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The report also claims that the Oppo Find X2 Neo will launch globally along with the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which was also leaked recently. The report also speculated that Oppo could be launching its China-specific Oppo Reno 3 models globally under the Find X2 series.

The design of the Oppo Find X2 Neo is identical to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, with a curved glass display with a hole-punch cutout. The back panel of the Oppo Find X2 Neo is also similar to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G design with the cameras placed vertically. The leak shows the speculated Oppo Find X2 Neo in a blue paint job, a colour that is not available on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Nothing else is known about the phone apart from one leaked image, where the only difference from the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is the colour.

The Oppo Reno 3 series was launched in China in December 2019, with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G being the more premium device. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G came powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone came with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 UI.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G had a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display and came with 4,025mAh battery with Oppo's VOOC fast Charge.