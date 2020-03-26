Oppo Find X2 Lite Render Leaked, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Oppo Find X2 Lite has now joined the leak bandwagaon, with a render popping up and hinting at a new variant in the newly launched Oppo Find X2 series. The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro were launched in China last month, and this newly leaked Oppo Find X2 Lite model could launch in the future. If the name is anything to go by, then the Oppo Find X2 Lite will be a stripped down variant of the Oppo Find X2. The render suggests that the Oppo Find X2 Lite will sport a waterdrop-style notch and quad rear cameras at the back.

Fresh render of the Oppo Find X2 Lite has been leaked via Pricebaba and Ishan Agarwal. Up front, the phone features a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezels on the sides and a slight chin at the bottom. The volume rockers are seen on the left edge of the screen while the power button is spotted on the right edge. At the back, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a quad camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The dual tone flash sits beside the camera lenses, and the words ‘Ultra Steady' are positioned beside the setup. Interestingly, the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro sport triple rear cameras at the back.

Apart from this, there is no other information that has been leaked about the Oppo Find X2 Lite. To recap about the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro, the two phones offer 120Hz display refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM. The phones come with hole-punch displays, and are set to go on sale in Western European markets starting early May.