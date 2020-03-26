Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X2 Lite Render Leaked, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

The render suggests that the Oppo Find X2 Lite will sport a waterdrop-style notch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2020 10:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2 Lite Render Leaked, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ Ishan Agarwal

Oppo Find X2 Lite is seen to sport a White glossy finish

Highlights
  • The four cameras are aligned vertically at the back
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite should be a stripped down variant of Find X2
  • Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro come with hole-punch displays

Oppo Find X2 Lite has now joined the leak bandwagaon, with a render popping up and hinting at a new variant in the newly launched Oppo Find X2 series. The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro were launched in China last month, and this newly leaked Oppo Find X2 Lite model could launch in the future. If the name is anything to go by, then the Oppo Find X2 Lite will be a stripped down variant of the Oppo Find X2. The render suggests that the Oppo Find X2 Lite will sport a waterdrop-style notch and quad rear cameras at the back.

Fresh render of the Oppo Find X2 Lite has been leaked via Pricebaba and Ishan Agarwal. Up front, the phone features a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezels on the sides and a slight chin at the bottom. The volume rockers are seen on the left edge of the screen while the power button is spotted on the right edge. At the back, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a quad camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The dual tone flash sits beside the camera lenses, and the words ‘Ultra Steady' are positioned beside the setup. Interestingly, the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro sport triple rear cameras at the back.

Apart from this, there is no other information that has been leaked about the Oppo Find X2 Lite. To recap about the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro, the two phones offer 120Hz display refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM. The phones come with hole-punch displays, and are set to go on sale in Western European markets starting early May.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X2 Lite, Oppo Find X2 Lite Renders, Oppo Find X2 Lite Design, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
Artificial Intelligence May Be Pandemic Lifesaver... One Day
Oppo Find X2 Lite Render Leaked, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  5. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  6. Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  8. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  9. Coronavirus: Huge Surge in Fake News on Facebook, WhatsApp in India
  10. Infinix S5 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Artificial Intelligence May Be Pandemic Lifesaver... One Day
  2. Oppo Find X2 Lite Render Leaked, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
  4. Realme Smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant to Launch in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  5. Cyber-Security Experts Come Together to Fight Coronavirus-Related Hacking
  6. Amazon Pauses Merchant Loan Repayments Amid Coronavirus
  7. Flipkart to Resume Sale of Essential Products Amid Lockdown
  8. Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default
  10. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.