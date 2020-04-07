Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped: What We Seem to Know So Far

Oppo Find X2 Lite is rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2020 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture

Oppo Find X2 Lite might have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications leak claims 5G support
  • It is expected to be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,000)
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite may come with 4,025mAh battery

Oppo Find X2 Lite is reportedly going to join the Oppo Find X2 series that already includes the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone. Now, a new leak has surfaced suggesting the Oppo Find X2 Lite may come with the Snapdragon 765 SoC and 6.4-inch display. It will also have 5G support. The leak hints at the battery and charging speed, some of the connectivity options, camera specifications, as well as the price of the phone. There is no official word on the Oppo Find X2 Lite and we still don't know when it will be announced.

Oppo Find X2 Lite price (expected)

According to a report by Winfuture, Oppo Find X2 Lite will start at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,000), and will be sold in Europe in black and white colour options.

Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications (expected)

Winfuture states the phone will have a 6.4-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that, thanks to its integrated Snapdragon X52 modem, supports 5G. However, this may be limited to the Europe variant. It is also being suspected that the phone will come with a single SIM card slot (Nano) and no expandable storage, which is quite surprising.

From previous leaks, we know the Oppo Find X2 Lite is expected to have a quad rear camera setup on the back. The fresh leak states that the primary camera will be a 48-megapixel sensor. The other three cameras are said to include an 8-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera, housed in the notch, is likely to include a 32-megapixel image sensor.

Among other specifications, Winfuture claims the Oppo Find X2 Lite will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone may also come with 4,025mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging.

Coming to the connectivity options, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is expected to have NFC, Wi-Fi 6 support, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone will likely run Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top. Also, the phone may be 8mm thick and weigh 180 grams.

Comments

