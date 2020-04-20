Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X2 Lite with 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Oppo Find X2 Lite is the latest addition to Oppo Find X2 series that was launched in March.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 April 2020 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2 Lite with 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Oppo Find X2 Lite will be offered in two colour options.

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite will be sold in single 8GB + 128GB storage model
  • The phone packs 4,025mAh battery and supports fast charging
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite has a 32-megapixel front camera

Oppo Find X2 Lite has been unveiled in Portugal and it is the latest addition to the company's Find X2 series that includes Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. The new Find X2 Lite supports 5G and is available in a single storage model that further comes in two colour options. At the moment, it is unclear whether the phone will be launched in India. However, a report recently suggested that Oppo might release Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in the country, therefore, the arrival of the Find X2 Lite can also be anticipated.

Currently, the price of the latest Oppo Find X2 Lite that is listed on the Oppo Portugal website is not disclosed. But the phone can be expected to cost less than Oppo Find X2 that is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is available in 8GB + 128GB storage model that has Moonlight Black and Pearl White colour options.

Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with 8GB LDDR4X RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. There are two 2-megapixel cameras included in the rear camera module as well. For selfies, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite also packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Oppo claims that the 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 technology charges the phone from 3 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

The phone weighs approximately 180 grams and is 7.96mm thick.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2 Lite, Oppo Find X2 Lite price, Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Eros International Merges With Independent Hollywood Studio STX Entertainment
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 Lite with 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  2. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  4. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  5. Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers
  6. Oppo Find X2 Lite with Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  8. LG Velvet Teaser Video Shows Off Design, Confirms Snapdragon 765 SoC
  9. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL Extend Free Incoming Calls Benefit
  10. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A52 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Oppo Find X2 Lite with 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  3. Eros International Merges With Independent Hollywood Studio STX Entertainment
  4. Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers
  5. LG Velvet Teaser Video Shows Off Design, Confirms Snapdragon 765 SoC
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Postponed Indefinitely in India
  7. Lockdown to Have Huge Impact on Heavy Appliances Sector: Godrej
  8. Australia to Force Google, Facebook to Pay for News Content
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Announced: All You Need to Know
  10. New 'Operating Procedure' for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe E-Commerce Deliveries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com