Oppo Find X2 Lite has been unveiled in Portugal and it is the latest addition to the company's Find X2 series that includes Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. The new Find X2 Lite supports 5G and is available in a single storage model that further comes in two colour options. At the moment, it is unclear whether the phone will be launched in India. However, a report recently suggested that Oppo might release Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in the country, therefore, the arrival of the Find X2 Lite can also be anticipated.

Currently, the price of the latest Oppo Find X2 Lite that is listed on the Oppo Portugal website is not disclosed. But the phone can be expected to cost less than Oppo Find X2 that is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is available in 8GB + 128GB storage model that has Moonlight Black and Pearl White colour options.

Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with 8GB LDDR4X RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. There are two 2-megapixel cameras included in the rear camera module as well. For selfies, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite also packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Oppo claims that the 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 technology charges the phone from 3 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

The phone weighs approximately 180 grams and is 7.96mm thick.

