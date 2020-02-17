Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are set to go official next month.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 17 February 2020
Oppo Find X2 is tipped to pack a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 will be launched alongside the more powerful Find X2 Pro
  • Oppo Find X2 will match Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s wireless charging output
  • It will disable reverse wireless charging at 25 percent battery level

Oppo's upcoming flagship phones – the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro - will go official in March. Prior to their debut, the two Oppo phones have appeared in a bunch of leaks and have received multiple certifications as well. Now, a new leak suggests that the Oppo Find X2 duo will bring support for 30W wireless fast charging. If that turns out to be true, the Oppo Find X2's in-house 30W wireless fast charging technology will match that of Xiaomi's latest flagship phone, the Mi 10 Pro.

As per a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the Oppo Find X2 will offer support for 30W wireless charging. The screenshots accompanying the post show the Find X2's charging settings UI, where support for wireless charging is listed. It is also mentioned that wireless charging will only be supported on the Find X2 via the proprietary Oppo wireless charging stand, which is a bit surprising.

Another interesting piece of information uncovered from the leaked screenshots is that the Oppo's upcoming flagship phone will also offer support for reverse wireless charging as well. This means users can charge other devices like truly wireless earphones using the Oppo Find X2. However, this feature will be disabled when the phone's battery level falls below 25 percent.

The Oppo Find X2 and its pro variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and will reportedly feature a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2 series phones were originally scheduled to debut on February 22, but following MWC 2020's cancellation, the launch was pushed back to March this year. Interestingly, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were certified by BIS last month, which suggests that the two phones will eventually arrive in India as well.

Comments

