Oppo Find X2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in Q1 2020

Oppo Find X2 is set to launch in Q1 2020. The company revealed the news to various media houses at the sidelines of the Oppo Inno Day 2019. The announcement comes after the company had noted earlier this month that it plans to launch a phone with the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC in the first quarter. This phone is now confirmed to be the Find X2 – the successor of the Find X phone launched in 2018.

At the Oppo Inno Day 2019 event recently, Wu confirmed that the company will release a new phone in Q1 2020 that will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The company has now confirmed to XDA Developers and other media outlets that this phone is in fact going to be the Oppo Find X2. The Oppo Find X2 will be the successor of the Oppo Find X (pictured above) that was launched in 2018. An upgrade to the Oppo Find X was not launched in 2019, but 2020 will finally see the launch of the phone. It will be one of the first phones to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor.

The XDA report says that the Oppo Find X2 will feature Sony's latest image sensor technology to create a larger sensor size for better light sensitivity, and improved focus. Opop has collaborated with Sony to use their new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution, which brings a new “All Pixel omni-directional PDAF” technology. Oppo also confirmed that they will be focusing majorly on display, so expect industry-standard resolution, refresh rate, and dynamic range.

