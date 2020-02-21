Oppo had reportedly rescheduled the launch for its much awaited Find X2 smartphone. The company is said to be hosting a new launch event on March 6, where it is expected to unveil the phone. Earlier, the company had planned to announce the phone ahead of MWC Barcelona 2020.. But, due to concerns over coronavirus, the entire event was cancelled and the company said it will launch the Find X2 sometime next month. The Find X2 is expected to have a similar design as the previous Find X which was quite impressive, to say the least.

According to a report by PlayfulDroid, the new launch date for Oppo Find X2 is March 6. It is unclear if the company is planning an online-only launch or it will have a physical presentation with media on the ground.

Thanks to a slew of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the phone. We recently reported that the Find X2 had shown up on a Vietnamese retailer website, Shopee, which listed its alleged specifications. As of now, what we know for sure is that the Find X2 will have a Snapdragon 865 processor but beyond that, nothing has been confirmed so take the Shopee listed specifications with a grain of salt. According to the listing, the phone will have an 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, triple camera setup on the back, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

It will reportedly also feature 4,065mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and no audio jack. The listing also states the Oppo Find X2 will come with Android 10 out of the box.

The original Oppo Find X took the industry by surprise as it was one of the first phones with a motorised camera pop-up design. It had a nearly bezelless design and a curved screen. Both its front and back cameras were placed on a motorised panel giving the phone a unique design. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, and two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB.

Previous reports also point towards the release of a smartwatch by Oppo, alongside the Find X2. The teaser image shared by Oppo VP Brian Shen on Twitter shows an Apple Watch like design. The post also mentions a curved screen and 3D glass.