Oppo Find X2 Launch Set for February 22 in Barcelona Ahead of MWC 2020

Oppo Vice President and President of Global Sales Alen Wu confirmed last month that the Oppo Find X2 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 09:27 IST
Photo Credit: GSMArena

Oppo Find X2 launch event will be held at Auditori Forum CCIB in Barcelona

Highlights
  • MWC 2020 is slated to be held from February 24 to February 27
  • Oppo is hosting its event on February 22, it will begin at 2pm local time
  • At Oppo Inno Day 2019, company had confirmed launch of Find X2 in Q1 2020

Oppo Find X2 has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and the company has now sent out press invites for its launch event. Oppo is hosting a pre-MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, and the invite reveals that the Oppo Find X2 phone will be unveiled at this event. The successor of the Oppo Find X2 is tipped to pack a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate, latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W Super VOOC fast charging support, and much more.

The invite has been sent out to foreign media, and it clearly states that the company is looking to launch the Oppo Find X2. The launch event is set for February 22 later this month in Barcelona. The pre-MWC event will begin at 2pm local time (6:30pm IST), and will be held in the Auditori Forum CCIB in Barcelona. The MWC 2020 is slated to be held from February 24 to February 27, and Oppo will also be displaying the phone at its booth in Hall 3. The invite was shared by GSMArena first.

At Oppo Inno Day 2019, the company confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Find X2 in Q1 2020. Oppo Vice President and President of Global Sales Alen Wu also said that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Apart from this, the phone is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to support 65W Super VOOC fast charging – currently the fastest wired charging tech offered by the company. Only the Oppo Reno Ace has support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging for now, and Oppo Find X2 is rumoured to be the second device to support it.

With the Find X2, Oppo looks to bring reforms to smartphone display, so we speculate it to introduce industry-standard resolution, refresh rate, and dynamic range. Furthermore, the predecessor Oppo Find X had a unique sliding mechanism that revealed the front and back cameras only when needed. An innovation on the placement of the cameras could be expected on the Oppo Find X2 as well. There's little information regarding the design of the phone as of now, but we expect more details to surface as launch date nears.

