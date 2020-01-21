Oppo confirmed over a month ago that its next flagship phone – the Oppo Find X2 – will be launched in Q1 2020 and will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The upcoming Find X-series phone has so far remained under the wraps, but a new leak has now shed some details about the Oppo Find X2's display. The Oppo Find X2 is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. More importantly, the panel will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate and will let users stick to that refresh rate number at QHD+ and full-HD+ resolutions.

As per a report from GSMArena that cites a Weibo tipster, the Oppo Find X2 will pack a 6.5-inch curved OLED display. However, there is no word if the phone will flaunt a full-screen design courtesy of a pop-up camera, or if it will feature a hole-punch. The panel will reportedly have a native resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, which roughly translates to QHD+. And going with the current trend of high refresh rate panels on premium phones, the Find X2's curved OLED display is also said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. And since it is an OLED display, the possibility of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Oppo Find X2 also cannot be ruled out.

However, what is interesting to note here is that the Oppo Find X2 will let users switch between full-HD+ and QHD+ resolutions without lowering the refresh rate. What this means is one can enable 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution and enjoy crystal clear video output with smooth frame transition. In comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S20 is said to limit 120Hz refresh rate to a lower system resolution, rather than the screen's native WQHD+ resolution. While the Oppo Find X2 appears to have the upper hand here, pairing 120Hz output at QHD+ resolution will significantly bring down the battery mileage as well.