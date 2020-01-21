Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X2 to Pack 6.5-Inch QHD+ Curved OLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report

Oppo Find X2 will reportedly let users enable 120Hz mode at QHD+ resolution.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X2 to Pack 6.5-Inch QHD+ Curved OLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report

Oppo Find X2 will reportedly let users enable 120Hz mode at QHD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 is said to pack a 6.5-inch curved OLED display
  • It will let users switch between full-HD+ and QHD+ at 120Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo Find X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo confirmed over a month ago that its next flagship phone – the Oppo Find X2 – will be launched in Q1 2020 and will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The upcoming Find X-series phone has so far remained under the wraps, but a new leak has now shed some details about the Oppo Find X2's display. The Oppo Find X2 is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. More importantly, the panel will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate and will let users stick to that refresh rate number at QHD+ and full-HD+ resolutions.

As per a report from GSMArena that cites a Weibo tipster, the Oppo Find X2 will pack a 6.5-inch curved OLED display. However, there is no word if the phone will flaunt a full-screen design courtesy of a pop-up camera, or if it will feature a hole-punch. The panel will reportedly have a native resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, which roughly translates to QHD+. And going with the current trend of high refresh rate panels on premium phones, the Find X2's curved OLED display is also said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. And since it is an OLED display, the possibility of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Oppo Find X2 also cannot be ruled out.

However, what is interesting to note here is that the Oppo Find X2 will let users switch between full-HD+ and QHD+ resolutions without lowering the refresh rate. What this means is one can enable 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution and enjoy crystal clear video output with smooth frame transition. In comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S20 is said to limit 120Hz refresh rate to a lower system resolution, rather than the screen's native WQHD+ resolution. While the Oppo Find X2 appears to have the upper hand here, pairing 120Hz output at QHD+ resolution will significantly bring down the battery mileage as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Approach Supreme Court, Seeking Time to Pay AGR Dues
Apple Granted Lawsuit Against Former iPhone Chip Designer Gerard Williams III

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 to Pack 6.5-Inch QHD+ Curved OLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  3. Qualcomm Launches Mobile Chips With Support for ISRO’s NavIC Location Tech
  4. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  5. Telcos Approach Supreme Court, Seeking Time to Pay AGR Dues
  6. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Hands-on Photo Shows 120Hz Refresh Rate in Settings
  8. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Granted Lawsuit Against Former iPhone Chip Designer Gerard Williams III
  2. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, Snapdragon 460 SoCs With Wi-Fi 6, NavIC Support
  3. Oppo Find X2 to Pack 6.5-Inch QHD+ Curved OLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report
  4. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Approach Supreme Court, Seeking Time to Pay AGR Dues
  5. Huawei Announces EMUI 10 Global Rollout Schedule, P30 Pro to Receive Update This Month
  6. ISRO Successfully Completes Three Orbit Raising Manoeuvres of GSAT-30
  7. Instagram Removes IGTV Button From App Home Screen
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Said to Offer 65W Fast Charging Support, Mi 10 to Reportedly Pack 108-Megapixel Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature 12-Megapixel Main Camera, Not 108-Megapixel
  10. Netflix’s Jamtara Sparks Row Over Use of Casteist Slur
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.