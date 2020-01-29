Oppo Find X2, the next flagship phone of the Chinese smartphone maker, will reportedly come with support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. It is currently the fastest wired charging tech available commercially and was introduced in the company's Reno Ace smartphone earlier. Oppo Find X2 is already confirmed to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is set to arrive in Q1 of this year. There is no word on the pricing or the sale date of the phone right now.

According to a report by Chinese tech publication Sina Tech, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen revealed earlier today that Find X2 will feature a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate. He also reportedly noted that the phone will support 65W Super VOOC fast charging that is currently only available on Oppo Reno Ace phone.

Oppo Find X2 is going to be a successor to Oppo Find X that was launched back in 2018. The company hasn't said much about the phone, apart from Shen's latest revelations but as mentioned earlier, we do know that it will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to launch in Q1 of this year, so, there is a chance that Oppo may showcase it at the Mobile World Congress 2020 next month.

According to a recent report, Oppo Find X2 will feature Sony's latest image sensor technology to create a larger sensor size for better light sensitivity, and improved focus. Oppo has collaborated with Sony to use their new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution, which brings a new “All Pixel omni-directional PDAF” technology.

Additionally, a rumour indicated Oppo Find X2 will pack a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with 1,440 x 3,168 pixels resolution. There is no word on other specifications of the phone right now.