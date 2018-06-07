Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo Find X With 5x Optical Zoom Teased Ahead of Launch

 
, 07 June 2018
Highlights

  • The smartphone has been teased via a poster on Weibo
  • The poster suggests the arrival of Oppo's 5x dual camera zoom system
  • Oppo unveiled 5x dual camera zoom system at MWC last year

The Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship, Oppo Find X, is all set to be unveiled

at an official launch event scheduled for 8:45pm CEST on June 19 (12:15am IST on June 20) at The Louvre Museum in Paris. Teasers have been rolling in, and a fresh one suggests that the Oppo Find X smartphone may come with a 5x optical zoom, and support Face Unlock. The smartphone has been teased previously as well, and is also expected to launch in India, among other countries.

The latest teaser was posted on the company's Weibo account, and it shows a man looking into the skies with a telescope. The poster also has text that translates to, "Focus on the sky and the universe to unlock it." Similarly, the company has written on the post, "Galileo looked at the sky, and the vast universe was unlocked."

This cryptic text could suggest that the 5x optical zoom functionality that Oppo showcased at MWC last year, maybe coming to the Oppo Find X smartphone. Furthermore, the word unlock suggests that Face unlock maybe arriving with the device, a feature that is now being seen on flagship and mid-range phones alike.

Oppo's 5x Dual Camera Zoom system sports a periscope-style setup, and is claimed to kill the need of camera bump at the back with its sleek 5.7mm thickness. The 5x Dual Camera Zoom system packs more than 50 parts, and it diverts light through a prism into a stabilised telephoto lens set at a 90-degree angle. The company claims that the result is lossless 5x zoom, and it utilises Oppo's "proprietary image fusion technology for digital zoom."

Leaked renders of the Oppo Find X also show a vertically stacked dual camera setup with no bumpy ring, and this could mean that the 5x dual camera zoom system is indeed in the offing. Apart from that, the phone does not seem to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor hinting towards an in-display fingerprint sensor, or face unlock. Separately, it is expected to sport a 6.42-inch QHD bezel-less display and a textured back panel.

The first-ever smartphone in the company's Find series was the Oppo Find X903 unveiled in June 2011. Seven years on, Oppo is reviving its Find series; the Find X is expected to sport flagship specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and a powerful selfie camera. We expect to hear more about the smartphone as the launch date nears.

