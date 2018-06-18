Oppo Find X Leaked Teaser Tips 93.8 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio

Oppo is all set to launch its flagship Oppo Find X at an event in Paris tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone leaks have picked up pace, and fresh ones hint at an impressive screen-to-body ratio on the Find X, along with another video teaser leak that shows a possible notch on the device, contradicting reports. There's also another leak that points to the fact that the Oppo Find X may support Android P as well.

Oppo teased the Find X on Saturday a poster on Weibo, claiming its 'curved panoramic' screen will have an 'unprecedented' screen-to-body ratio, with a fill-in-the-blanks number showing it to be above 90 percent. Shortly after, tipster Ice Universe shared a leaked teaser poster with the blanks filled in, claiming the Oppo Find X will sport 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The image accompanying the official teaser poster shows the smartphone in very thin bezels, a slight chin at the bottom, and no notch at the top. This means that the smartphone will follow the Vivo Nex S and Nex A route, to sport an all-display front. How the camera components and other sensors will be placed, remains to be seen.To recall, the Vivo Nex S and Nex A had a screen to body ratio of 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Another video teaser leak posted by Twitter user Bang Gogo initially shows a bezel-less design at the top, but a slight transition at the end hints at a possible notch on top. However, this is pure speculation. Finally, the same tipster also leaked specifications of the Find X, and it all seems to corroborate with previous leaks, except for support for Android 9.0 (expected to be the version number given to the first stable release of Android P). While the smartphone may release on Android Oreo out-of-the-box, support for Android P can be expected.

The tipster also revealed a render of the Opo Find X hinting at the pop-up camera mechanism, and it looks like the camera will slide up from behind. It isn't similar to the one seen on the Vivo Nex models, but more like a slider that may not need a motor, but just a manual push. Look at the render below and judge for yourself. Also, we recommend you to take all of this lightly, before the official release tomorrow.

Oppo Find X pop-up camera mechanism

Photo Credit: Twitter/Bang Gogo

Oppo Find X rumoured specifications

The Oppo Find X is expected to run Color OS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 pointing towards the possibility of a notch. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage .

A 3730mAh battery is expected to power the internals from underneath the hood. Dimensions of the Oppo Find X will reportedly be 156.7x74.2x9.6mm and weight will be around 186 grams. The phone is said to be made available in two colour variants - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. As for camera specifications, the Find X is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, apart from a 25-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS. Recent posters confirm a dual edge display and VOOC fast charging support, apart from tiping 5x optical zoom and a dual camera setup at the back. The official launch event is scheduled for 8:45pm CEST on June 19 (12:15am IST on June 20) at The Louvre Museum in Paris.