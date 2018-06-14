Oppo Find X Specifications Leak, Tip Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8GB of RAM

The Chinese phone maker's upcoming flagship, Oppo Find X, is expected to launch at The Louvre Museum in Paris at an event slated for June 19. Oppo has been teasing the launch of the Find X, which marks the comeback of the company's Find series of smartphones after a 4-year long hiatus, over the past few weeks. The company has previously suggested that the phone might offer a completely full-screen experience and arrive with VOOC fast charging support. Now, a new leak has surfaced online that claims to give us a look at some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Separately, invites for the Oppo Find X launch event are reportedly being sent out, and tip a display notch.

As per a series of tweets by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, specifications of the Oppo Find X have supposedly been outed. Additionally, the tipster mentions that the smartphone might arrive with a display notch, a common occurrence among smartphones in 2018. Let's have a look at what all is expected in the smartphone.

Oppo Find X rumoured specifications

The Oppo Find X is expected to run Color OS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 pointing towards the possibility of a notch. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage .

A 3730mAh battery is expected to power the internals from underneath the hood. Dimensions of the Oppo Find X will reportedly be 156.7x74.2x9.6mm and weight will be around 186 grams. The phone is said to be made available in two colour variants - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. As for camera specifications, Agarwal claims the Find X will sport a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, apart from a 25-megapixel front camera. Most of the leaked specifications tie in with what was tipped by a TENAA listing earlier.

He also revealed that Oppo might launch smartphones in The Netherlands with phones like the Oppo Find X, Oppo R15, and Oppo R15 Pro expected to be the first few phones to come to the European country.

In a separate set of leaks, the official physical press invites have reportedly been sent out for the Oppo Find X launch event. The top of the invite seems to have a circular cutout that points towards a notch on the upcoming flagship. Additionally, in a reply to tipster Ishan Agarwal's original tweet thread, a user posted what is seemingly a render of the Oppo Find X. The most notable aspect of this render is that it shows a notch on the upcoming Oppo smartphone.