Oppo Find X Seen to Fail Bend Test, With Display Cracking

Oppo Find X was launched in India earlier this month at a price tag of Rs. 59,990. At that premium price point, it offers flagship specifications and a motorised slider to hide the front and back camera modules. However, with movable hardware parts, durability remains an issue. YouTuber Zack from JerryRigEverything put the Find X to his scratch, burn, and bend test to find out how this smartphone fares against the best in the game. The movable slider has been criticised by him as being an odd design element which is bound to fail with prolonged usage. The Oppo Find X was also found to have failed the bend test.

As for the scratch test, his default Moh's scale of hardness reveals scratch marks at level 6 and deeper grooves at level 7, which is standard for a phone protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Zack notes that the sides of the phone are made out of metal and provide a "sense of solidity". Back of the smartphone is made of glass and remained unscratchable during his testing. Even the camera sensors hidden under the slider were durable against his razor.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED panel on the Oppo Find X shows a permanent white burn mark after 14 seconds of exposure to a flame. However, functionality of the phone was not deterred by the burn in the test. Zack notes that while LCD panels usually recover, AMOLED ones burn white and stay that way.

Now, for the bend test. The Oppo Find X bends easily on slight impact and does not lock into place after pressure is put on it. Instead, it keeps on stretching depending on the force applied to it. The metal frame handles the bend fine, but the brittle AMOLED panel cracks rendering the display useless. Upon further bending, it is observed that both the front and rear glass get shattered. He goes on to state that 90 percent of the phones tested on the channel have been able to withstand these exact same conditions.

A short teardown of the Oppo Find X is also shown at the end of the video. Compared to the Vivo Nex, which was reviewed on the JerryRigEverything channel earlier this month, the motor on this phone's slider has a heavier payload with almost all of the phone's sensors dependent on it lasting for months without breaking apart.

Are Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X revolutionary phones or overpriced prototypes? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.