Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Find X5 Pro is suggested to pack a 6.7-inch 2K+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 January 2022 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ prepp.in

Oppo Find X5 Pro renders show a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to have a model number PFEM10
  • The phone is tipped to get two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is suggested to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Find X5 Pro alleged specifications have been leaked and the phone is tipped to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as well as the newly-launched MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit. It has also been suggested that the rumoured Oppo smartphone will have a model number PFEM10. It is claimed to feature a triple rear camera setup, and a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate. Last month, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared renders of the Oppo Find X5 Pro handset.

The latest development comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav who cited Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station's now removed post and shared the specifications of the rumoured Oppo Find X5 Pro. The tweet suggests that the Oppo smartphone will pack a 6.7-inch 2K+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For photography, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors. The primary sensor is said to get optical image stabilisation (OIS). The third camera could get a 13-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5 sensor. The imaging tasks are claimed to be handled by MariSilicon X NPU that was launched at Oppo Inno Day annual event last month. For selfies and video calls, the phone could feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor on the front. The smartphone is suggested to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X5 Pro will reportedly debut in March this year, and its alleged renders have already been shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with Prepp. The specifications shared by the tipster also tipped a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, two 50-megapixel sensors in a triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Further reading: Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi Note 11S India Launch Teased by Company, Said to Be Coming Soon

