Oppo Find X Teased to Sport Dual Edge Display, VOOC Fast Charge

There's little that we don't know about the Oppo Find X, especially after its appearance on TENAA last week. The smartphone is all set to be unveiled at an official launch event scheduled for 8:45pm CEST on June 19 (12:15am IST on June 20) at The Louvre Museum in Paris. While the launch is now just a week away, Oppo hasn't stopped releasing teasers of the same. New posters confirm that the smartphone will support the company's VOOC fast charging, and even have dual edged curved display just like the one seen on Samsung phones.

The latest poster shows an outline of a smartphone with slight curved edges, hinting at a dual-edged curved display. This corroborates with previous reportage of orders for Samsung Edge displays placed by Oppo. Furthermore, a battery sign in the middle indicates support for VOOC Flash Charge, something the image caption of the other teaser confirms. This technology was unveiled at MWC 2016, and it claims to fully charge a 2500mAh battery within 15 minutes.

The second teaser on Weibo suggests long battery life and the fact that the Oppo Find X can do multiple tasks, details on which we will hear at launch. Oppo has also teased that the Find X will sport Oppo's 5x Dual Camera Zoom system. It is a periscope-style setup, and is claimed to kill the need of a camera bump at the back with its sleek 5.7mm thickness. The 5x Dual Camera Zoom system packs more than 50 parts, and it diverts light through a prism into a stabilised telephoto lens set at a 90-degree angle. The company claims that the result is lossless 5x zoom, and it utilises Oppo's "proprietary image fusion technology for digital zoom."

The Oppo Find X is expected to come in two variants, and come with flagship level specifications like run on Android 8.0 Oreo with Color OS and support dual-SIM (Nano +Nano). The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with no option to expand it further.

The Oppo Find X is said to have a vertical dual camera setup at the back, with 5x optical zoom system. The primary sensor will be at 16-megapixel while the secondary sensor will be at 2-megapixel. The front camera will have a 25-megapixel sensor. The Oppo Find X will pack a 3645mAh battery with VOOC fast charging, and connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 156.7x74.3x9.4mm, and the smartphone weighs 186 grams. The colour options are expected to be at Black and White. Oppo Find X will come with a fingerprint scanner, possibly at the back of the device.