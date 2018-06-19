After many teasers and leaks, the Oppo Find X is all set for launch today. The smartphone comes with premium specifications and features like 5x optical zoom, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, VOOC fast charging, and more. Leaks have indicated that the smartphone will come with a notch-less and bezel-less display, however some recent ones suggest a notch at the top to house sensors and the front camera. The official launch event is scheduled for 8:45pm CEST today (12:15am IST tomorrow) at The Louvre

Museum in Paris. Ahead of the launch, we take a look at all that has been leaked so far, and give you a comprehensive look at what the Oppo Find X may bring to the table.

Oppo Find X expected price, availability

While there is no word on pricing of the Oppo Find X, it is expected to be positioned in the premium segment, given its leaked specifications and design. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to launch in China first, however, we do also expect India availability to be announced alongside. The Oppo India's social account has been posting teasers regularly, hinting at the smartphone's arrival in the country as well. Details on pricing and availability will be announced at the event in Paris in a few hours.

Oppo Find X rumoured design, specifications

Renders suggest that the Oppo Find X will sport a notch-less and bezel-less display. A recent leak suggests that the smartphone will have a pop-up camera mechanism that will slide up from behind. It isn't similar to the one seen on the Vivo Nex models, but more like a slider that may not need a motor, but just a manual push. The screen-to-body ratio is tipped to be at 93.8 percent, and it may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Oppo has also teased that the Find X will sport Oppo's 5x Dual Camera Zoom system. It is a periscope-style setup, and is claimed to kill the need of a camera bump at the back with its sleek 5.7mm thickness. The 5x Dual Camera Zoom system packs more than 50 parts, and it diverts light through a prism into a stabilised telephoto lens set at a 90-degree angle. The company claims that the result is lossless 5x zoom, and it utilises Oppo's "proprietary image fusion technology for digital zoom." It is also tipped to support Super VOOC Flash Charge - a technology was unveiled at MWC 2016, and it claims to fully charge a 2500mAh battery within 15 minutes.

The Oppo Find X is expected to run Color OS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 pointing towards the possibility of a notch. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage .

As for camera specifications, the Find X is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, apart from a 25-megapixel front camera. A 3730mAh battery is expected to power the internals from underneath the hood. Dimensions of the Oppo Find X will reportedly be 156.7x74.2x9.6mm and weight will be around 186 grams. The phone is said to be made available in two colour variants - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS.