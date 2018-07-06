Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12

Oppo has finally sent out official invites for a launch event on July 12 in India, and it is expected to launch the Oppo Find X smartphone at the event. The big highlight of the Oppo Find X is its motorised slider camera that slides in and out of the smartphone frame to reveal the front and back cameras. Other key highlights of the Oppo Find X smartphone include a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 3D facial scanning.

The pricing and availability of the Oppo Find X in India will be revealed at the event. To recall, the smartphone was launched last month at a Paris event, where Oppo announced that the Find X will be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 79,000) and will be made available in August. A limited Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition was also launched at the event, and it has 512GB storage, carbon fibre back, and Super VOOC Flash Charge. This version is priced at EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,34,400). It is uncertain whether both the variants will make it to the country, or only the base variant.

Oppo Find X design

The Oppo Find X comes in two colour variants - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. The smartphone has a bezel-less display with a small chin, and 3D facial scanning as the chief method of unlocking the smartphone, as there is no fingerprint scanner onboard.

Oppo Find X smartphone has a nice shiny metallic finish but features an all-glass body with curved edges. It has no camera sensors up front or at the back. Instead, there is a motorised slider that opens and closes automatically whenever you open or close the camera app. Once you turn the phone on and swipe on the lock screen, the camera slider comes up to scan your face. As mentioned, the camera slider is claimed to have been tested over 300,000 times for durability. The slider consists of a dual camera setup at the rear end, and a single front camera. The front is all display, with a slight Galaxy S9-like curve around the side edges.

Oppo Find X specifications

The latest Oppo offering runs on ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano+Nano). It comes with a 6.42-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM. There's 256GB inbuilt storage offered on the phone as well, with no storage expansion via microSD card.

Coming to optics, the Oppo Find X sports a camera slider that has a dual camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, OIS and f/2.0 aperture, and a 20-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. Features like AI portraits and AI Scene Recognition technology are integrated. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The AI-enhanced 3D Camera is equipped with a 3D lighting techniques and filters for artistic portraits.

The smartphone packs a 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging. Connectivity options include USB-Type C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS. The Oppo Find X dimensions measure at 156.7x74.3x9.4mm, and it weighs about 186 grams.