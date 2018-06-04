Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo Find X India Launch Teased, Will Be Company's Next Flagship Smartphone

 
, 04 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Find X India Launch Teased, Will Be Company's Next Flagship Smartphone

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • The teasers were posted on Weibo and Twitter
  • Oppo claims this will be the "future of flagship"
  • No details of the smartphone have been mentioned

Oppo Mobiles, the BBK-owned smartphone maker, hinted at the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X, last week on its official social media accounts. While no specifications or features have yet been revealed, this seems like a comeback for Oppo's popular Find series of smartphones. Notably, the company also teased an India launch for the smartphone. This would be the first handset in the Oppo Find series since the Find 7 and Find 7A were launched in India in June 2014, about four years ago.

In a teaser post on Weibo, Oppo has teased the launch of the Find X smartphone with the tagline - "Future of flagship". Separately, in a tweet on the Oppo India account, the Chinese phone maker has hinted at the launch of the Oppo Find X in the country. Notably, this is the first time that the smartphone has been teased in India suggesting the phone will arrive here around the timelines of the China launch. We can expect the flagship to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with around 6GB RAM, a dual rear camera setup, AI capabilities, and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor. We can also expect the smartphone to come with the proprietary VOOC quick charging technology, which is what OnePlus' Dash Charge is based on. Pricing, launch, and availability details are currently unknown, however things might get clearer in the following weeks.

Recently, a leaked image of the Oppo Find X tipped that the smartphone does indeed sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back. Apart from that, the phone does not seem to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor hinting towards an in-display fingerprint sensor. Separately, renders of the phone have also been outed. They show a near bezel-less display and a textured back panel on the Oppo Find X. The report also suggests that the flagship will sport a large 6.42-inch display with support for QHD resolution.

To recall, the latest smartphone that Oppo has launched in India is the Realme 1, under its new budget smartphone range for e-commerce. With a starting price of Rs. 8,990, the handset comes with a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB inbuilt storage, a dual-core AI-specific chip, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X, Oppo
Uber Driver Arrested After Passenger Shot Dead in US
Oppo Find X India Launch Teased, Will Be Company's Next Flagship Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Revises Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan to Offer 2.4GB Data Per Day
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  3. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer & More News This Week
  5. Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Certification Site
  7. Apple WWDC 2018 Keynote: How to Watch the Live Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Price Reportedly Cut in India
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 20000 in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.