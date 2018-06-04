Oppo Mobiles, the BBK-owned smartphone maker, hinted at the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X, last week on its official social media accounts. While no specifications or features have yet been revealed, this seems like a comeback for Oppo's popular Find series of smartphones. Notably, the company also teased an India launch for the smartphone. This would be the first handset in the Oppo Find series since the Find 7 and Find 7A were launched in India in June 2014, about four years ago.

In a teaser post on Weibo, Oppo has teased the launch of the Find X smartphone with the tagline - "Future of flagship". Separately, in a tweet on the Oppo India account, the Chinese phone maker has hinted at the launch of the Oppo Find X in the country. Notably, this is the first time that the smartphone has been teased in India suggesting the phone will arrive here around the timelines of the China launch. We can expect the flagship to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with around 6GB RAM, a dual rear camera setup, AI capabilities, and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor. We can also expect the smartphone to come with the proprietary VOOC quick charging technology, which is what OnePlus' Dash Charge is based on. Pricing, launch, and availability details are currently unknown, however things might get clearer in the following weeks.

Recently, a leaked image of the Oppo Find X tipped that the smartphone does indeed sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back. Apart from that, the phone does not seem to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor hinting towards an in-display fingerprint sensor. Separately, renders of the phone have also been outed. They show a near bezel-less display and a textured back panel on the Oppo Find X. The report also suggests that the flagship will sport a large 6.42-inch display with support for QHD resolution.

To recall, the latest smartphone that Oppo has launched in India is the Realme 1, under its new budget smartphone range for e-commerce. With a starting price of Rs. 8,990, the handset comes with a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB inbuilt storage, a dual-core AI-specific chip, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.