Oppo Find X is teased to have a full-screen experience, competing against the newly launched Vivo Nex A and Nex S. Originally spotted on TENAA, the new Oppo model was previously speculated to debut with a dual edge curved display, similar to Samsung Galaxy Edge series flagships. The handset is also expected to have a proprietary 5x Dual Camera Zoom system that helps to offer a slim design by offering a periscope-style camera setup. Oppo is notably hosting an event at the Louvre Museum in Paris on June 19 to launch the new flagship.

The official teaser posted by Oppo on its Weibo account confirms that the Chinese company is set to bring a full-screen experience to the Oppo Find X. The teaser also shows minimal bezels that are apparently making the upcoming Find X one step closer to the Vivo Nex family that sports edge-to-edge display panels. Moreover, similar to the new Vivo models, the next Oppo flagship is likely to have sensors embedded under its display. There could also be an elevating selfie camera that already made the new Nex models a unique offering.

Last week, it was reported that Oppo placed an order with Samsung for its flexible display panels. It was therefore presumed that the Chinese company might use the ordered panels to offer a dual edge curved display on the Find X. While it is unclear whether the handset will come with a dual edge display or a simple flat panel, the company is certainly set to offer an advanced viewing experience on its next creation.

Interestingly, Oppo and Vivo share the same parent company, namely BBK Electronics. This makes some sense that why Oppo is following the footsteps of Vivo and is bringing the full-screen experience to the Find X. Having said that, the new model could make the competition tougher for the Vivo Nex models that are set to go on sale in China on June 23 with a starting price of CNY 3,898 (approximately Rs. 41,000).

In addition to the full-screen experience, the Oppo Find X is expected to come with a 5x Dual Camera Zoom system that is already touted to offer lossless 5x zoom. The handset is also likely to have a long battery life. Further, it may come in two variants - with top-notch specifications that include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage.