Oppo Find X, the Chinese manufacturer's latest flagship in India, has gone on sale in the country today via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India last month, following a global launch in June this year. The pre-orders for the Oppo Find X had started on July 25, and will be available for purchase starting today (August 3). Priced in India at Rs. 59,990, the Oppo Find X is a premium smartphone that comes with a motorised slider containing the phone's cameras. Other key highlights of the Oppo Find X include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 3D facial scanning. Notably, the Oppo Find X will be exclusively available via Flipkart before it goes on sale via offline channels. While Oppo had also launched the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India, but currently there are no details about its India price or availability.

Oppo Find X price in India

The Oppo Find X price in India has been set at Rs. 59,990. It comes in just one variant - 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Bordeaux Red and Ice Blue colour variants in India. Notably, a Rs. 3,000 Flipkart voucher was promised to those who pre-order the Oppo Find X on Flipkart. It is also worth noting that Oppo has included the 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging on the India variant of Find X, instead of the 3400mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge seen in the 256GB storage China variant that's also known as the Super Flash variant.

Oppo Find X First Impressions

When it comes to the features of Oppo Find X, the key highlight of the smartphone is its motorised slider that hides the phone's cameras similar to the Vivo Nex. But, the major difference here is that the Oppo Find X hides both the selfie camera and the rear camera setup, while the Vivo Nex hides only the former. Apart from that, Oppo has also introduced a new O-Face Recognition technology that uses 3D structured light and 15,000 dot projection for facial scanning, and is claimed to be 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition. There is no fingerprint sensor on board, so this is the only biometric option users have to unlock the smartphone.

Oppo Find X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X runs ColorOS 5.1 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It features a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, brightness of 430 nits, and pixel density of 401ppi. The handset is powered by the flagship 64-bit, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which comes paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find X bears a dual camera setup on the back. The secondary camera has a 20-megapixel sensor and the primary camera has a 16-megapixel sensor, both with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, this smartphone gets a 25-megapixel selfie 'AI 3D' camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and back modules are hidden under the motorised slider that opens and closes whenever the camera app is triggered. There is 256GB of storage on the India variant, not expandable via microSD card. As we mentioned, the India variant has a 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging, said to deliver 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. Dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.2x9.6mm. The weight of the Oppo Find X is about 186 grams.

Are Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X revolutionary phones or overpriced prototypes? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

