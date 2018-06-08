Oppo Find X Entire Specifications Sheet Leaked on TENAA

Oppo Find Xis all set to be unveiled at an official launch event scheduled for 8:45pm CEST on June 19 (12:15am IST on June 20) at The Louvre Museum in Paris. Teasers have been rolling in, and now the smartphone has been spotted on TENAA. The Chinese certification site suggests that the Oppo Find X may come in two variants. They are listed as model numbers PAFM00 and PAFT00, and both of them have identical specifications. Unfortunately, the alleged Oppo Find X listings are no longer on TENAA.

As we mentioned, the alleged Oppo Find X listings have since been removed from TENAA, but Playfuldroid got a hold of all the specifications listed. Since the specifications are same for both the variants, the two variants could be on different networks, or one would be sans premium features like the 5x optical zoom or facial recognition.

The listing suggests that the Oppo Find X will sport flagship level specifications like run on Android 8.0 Oreo with Color OS and support dual-SIM (Nano +Nano). The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with no option to expand it further.

The Oppo Find X is said to have a vertical dual camera setup at the back, with 5x optical zoom system. The primary sensor will be at 16-megapixel while the secondary sensor will be at 2-megapixel. The front camera will have a 25-megapixel sensor. The Oppo Find X will pack a 3645mAh battery with VOOC fast charging, and connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 156.7x74.3x9.4mm, and the smartphone weighs 186 grams. The colour options listed are Black and White. Oppo Find X will come with a fingerprint scanner, possibly at the back of the device.

We expect to hear more about the smartphone's design, and variant differences as the launch date nears.