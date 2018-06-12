Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage

Oppo Find X is all set to be unveiled at an official launch event scheduled for 8:45pm CEST on June 19 (12:15am IST on June 20) at The Louvre Museum in Paris. Teasers have been rolling in continuously, and after releasing one a few hours ago, we've spotted another one, this time revealing specifications. This teaser confirms that the Oppo Find X will sport 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and 256GB of storage. This corroborates with the TENAA leak last week that leaked most of the specs of the Oppo Find X. Notably, the teaser has since been deleted from the company's Weibo account.

The now deleted teaser was spotted by GSMArena, and it shows two triangles - a big one and a small one inside it, and we are unclear as to what that indicates. However, the poster has specifications listed, and the Oppo Find X is definitely a flagship device with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Recent posters confirm a dual edge display and VOOC fast charging support, apart from tiping 5x optical zoom and a dual camera setup at the back.

Last week's leak via TENAA suggested that the Oppo Find X runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with ColorOS and supports dual-SIM (Nano +Nano). The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

The Oppo Find X is said to have a vertical dual camera setup at the back. The primary sensor will be at 16-megapixel while the secondary sensor will be at 2-megapixel. The front camera will have a 25-megapixel sensor. The Oppo Find X will pack a 3645mAh battery with VOOC fast charging, and connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 156.7x74.3x9.4mm, and the smartphone weighs 186 grams. The colour options are expected to be Black and White. Oppo Find X will come with a fingerprint scanner, possibly at the back of the device. There is no word on India launch, availability, and pricing.