Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas Oppo Find X3 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 March 2021 11:59 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro has two 50-megapixel cameras at the back

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X3 Lite has the smallest 6.4-inch display size
  • All the four phones have an in-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Oppo Find X3 has gone official in China, pre-orders have begun

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite have launched globally at the company's dedicated online event. The three phones have quad cameras on the back, feature in-display fingerprint sensors, and run on Android 11 software. Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Oppo Find X3 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas Oppo Find X3 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Alongside the three phones, Oppo Find X3 has also gone official in China. The vanilla model is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 series price, availability

The most premium model of the lot – Oppo Find X3 Pro – is priced starting at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 99,900). Oppo Find X3 Neo is priced starting at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 67,700) whereas Oppo Find X3 Lite is priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,000). All three phones will go on sale in Europe from March 30. Oppo Find X3 Pro comes in Blue and Glass Black colour options and Oppo Find X3 Neo comes in Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colour options. Oppo Find X3 Lite comes in Astral Blue, Galactic Silver, and Starry Black colour options.

As mentioned, the vanilla Oppo Find X3 has gone official in China as well, and it is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is up for reservation on JD.com in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The company hasn't announced details on its global availability yet.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications

Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS. It comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit curved edged display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The quad camera setup on Oppo Find X3 Pro includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, another 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 5x hybrid optical zoom, and a 3-megapixel sensor with f/3.0 aperture. At the front, Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W flash charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner on board.

Oppo Find X3 Neo specifications

The new Oppo Find X3 Neo also runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS. It comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

This model also has a quad camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The Neo model also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Neo packs a 4,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner on board. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC.

Oppo Find X3 Lite specifications

Coming to Oppo Find X3 Lite, it runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11 OS. It sports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The phone features a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The quad rear camera setup on Oppo Find X3 Lite includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Lite model also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Lite also packs a 4,300mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port,3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Find X3 specifications

Oppo Find X3 runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS and sports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The quad rear camera setup on Oppo Find X3 includes a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, and a 3-megapixel sensor with f/3.0 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

