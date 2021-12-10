Oppo Find N press renders have surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The renders suggest that the new foldable phone would feature triple rear cameras and carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find N also appears to have a curved-edge cover display. In addition to the leaked renders, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has shared an image of the phone that shows a hole-punch design on its folding display. The launch of the Oppo Find N is taking place next week.

Tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has tweeted the purported press renders of the Oppo Find N. The clear images suggest the look and feel of the foldable phone by showing its front and back. The phone also appears to have at least two distinct colour options.

As per the renders, the Oppo Find N will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The foldable phone also seems to have a camera bump that looks similar to that on the Find X3.

The Find N appears to have the curved-edge display covering the entire front side. It is also seen with a hole-punch display design.

Alongside the renders posted by Blass, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has shared an image of the Oppo Find N on Weibo to showcase its design. The executive wrote that the company developed 125 patented technologies to eliminate the folding crinkle of the Find N. As a result, he said that the phone is seen with ​​ almost no crease.

Oppo Find N image has been shared online to show off its folding display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Pete Lau

Interestingly, the image posted by Lau has a black colour line where we normally get a crease on foldable phones. It is, therefore, not clear how the experience would be different from the competition.

The image also shows the hole-punch design on the folding display. This suggests that the Oppo Find N would not come with an under-display camera technology that Samsung embraced for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this year.

On Thursday, Oppo announced the Find N as its first foldable phone. Its formal launch is, however, set for Wednesday, December 15. In the meantime, it is safe to expect a list of new teasers and leaks indicating the key features of the upcoming phone.