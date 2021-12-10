Technology News
  Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch

Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch

Oppo Find N is touted to have almost no crease design.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2021 17:51 IST
Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Oppo Find N launch seems to have a camera bump at the back

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N renders have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass
  • The foldable phone appears to have a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Oppo Find N’s folding display is seen with a hole-punch design

Oppo Find N press renders have surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The renders suggest that the new foldable phone would feature triple rear cameras and carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find N also appears to have a curved-edge cover display. In addition to the leaked renders, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has shared an image of the phone that shows a hole-punch design on its folding display. The launch of the Oppo Find N is taking place next week.

Tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has tweeted the purported press renders of the Oppo Find N. The clear images suggest the look and feel of the foldable phone by showing its front and back. The phone also appears to have at least two distinct colour options.

 

As per the renders, the Oppo Find N will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The foldable phone also seems to have a camera bump that looks similar to that on the Find X3.

The Find N appears to have the curved-edge display covering the entire front side. It is also seen with a hole-punch display design.

Alongside the renders posted by Blass, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has shared an image of the Oppo Find N on Weibo to showcase its design. The executive wrote that the company developed 125 patented technologies to eliminate the folding crinkle of the Find N. As a result, he said that the phone is seen with ​​ almost no crease.

oppo find n image teaser weibo Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N image has been shared online to show off its folding display
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Pete Lau

 

Interestingly, the image posted by Lau has a black colour line where we normally get a crease on foldable phones. It is, therefore, not clear how the experience would be different from the competition.

The image also shows the hole-punch design on the folding display. This suggests that the Oppo Find N would not come with an under-display camera technology that Samsung embraced for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this year.

On Thursday, Oppo announced the Find N as its first foldable phone. Its formal launch is, however, set for Wednesday, December 15. In the meantime, it is safe to expect a list of new teasers and leaks indicating the key features of the upcoming phone.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch
