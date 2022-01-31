Technology News
Oppo Find Series Tipped to Get Foldable Flip Phone, Launch, Price Details Surface

Oppo Find foldable flip smartphone is said to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 January 2022 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo is said to be working on Oppo Find N successor

Highlights
  • Oppo Find flip phone may be launched by Q3 2022
  • It will reportedly be a value-for-money handset
  • Oppo Find N was launched in December last year

Oppo Find series will reportedly get its first clamshell-style foldable flip smartphone by Q3 2022, that is, before September 30. As per a report, the phone will be pitted against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Furthermore, Oppo is also said to be working on another foldable smartphone, which could be a successor to the Oppo Find N. Interestingly, the details about the handset have started to develop just a month after Oppo launched the Find N foldable smartphone in China.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo Find series will get a foldable flip phone that will hit the shelves by the end of September this year. The phone is said to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the Oppo phone is said to be priced lower than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and be a value-for-money foldable smartphone. Furthermore, the report said that Oppo is also working on a smartphone that could be launched as the successor to Oppo Find N that made its debut in China in December last year.

Recently, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, teased the Motorola Razr 3 clamshell foldable phone. A report claims that the phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a full-HD+ foldable display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be the third generation Motorola Razr foldable smartphone from the company that will have a flip design. The Moto Razr was one the first few handsets to launch with a foldable display.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Oppo Find N, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Oppo, Samsung
Oppo Find Series Tipped to Get Foldable Flip Phone, Launch, Price Details Surface
