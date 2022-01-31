Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo Find series will reportedly get its first clamshell-style foldable flip smartphone by Q3 2022, that is, before September 30. As per a report, the phone will be pitted against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Furthermore, Oppo is also said to be working on another foldable smartphone, which could be a successor to the Oppo Find N. Interestingly, the details about the handset have started to develop just a month after Oppo launched the Find N foldable smartphone in China.
Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo Find series will get a foldable flip phone that will hit the shelves by the end of September this year. The phone is said to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the Oppo phone is said to be priced lower than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and be a value-for-money foldable smartphone. Furthermore, the report said that Oppo is also working on a smartphone that could be launched as the successor to Oppo Find N that made its debut in China in December last year.
Recently, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, teased the Motorola Razr 3 clamshell foldable phone. A report claims that the phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a full-HD+ foldable display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be the third generation Motorola Razr foldable smartphone from the company that will have a flip design. The Moto Razr was one the first few handsets to launch with a foldable display.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement