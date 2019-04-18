Oppo has announced a ‘Fantastic Day Sale' on Amazon and Paytm, providing offers on a slew of its smartphones. The smartphones like Oppo A3s, Oppo A7, Oppo A5, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, and Oppo R17 Pro are listed with exchange offers on both e-commerce platforms. The sale is already underway, and will continue through April 19. Leading banks have also partnered with Oppo to offer no-cost EMI options up to 12 months. It is important to note here the Amazon offers are only valid when the Oppo phones are purchased from seller “Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.” Additionally, the e-retailers are also running their own bank promotions that can be clubbed with Oppo Fantastic Day sale offers.

Oppo F11 Pro

The recently launched Oppo F11 Pro is listed with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500 on exchange on Amazon and Paytm. Additionally, the Amazon users will also receive Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay balance. Oppo F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990, and it is sold in a just 6GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is available in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants. The biggest highlight of the Oppo F11 Pro is its dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.53-inch display.

Oppo F9 Pro

The Oppo F9 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is also listed with Rs. 2,500 additional discount on exchange. After the recent price cut, the Oppo F9 Pro is currently available at Rs. 17,990. Key highlights of the phone include a v-shaped waterdrop display notch, 25-megapixel selfie camera, Google Lens support and VOOC fast charging support. Its successor, the Oppo F11 Pro, was introduced in the country last month.

Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, and more

Similarly, the Oppo R17 is listed with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, Oppo R17 Pro with Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount. Oppo A3s and Oppo A5 are also receiving extra discount of Rs. 1,250 on exchange, whereas Oppo A7 buyers will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. Amazon and Paytm both have dedicated pages for the Fantastic Days sale.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.