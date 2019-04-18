Technology News
  Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Oppo F11 Pro, F9 Pro, R17 Pro, More Phones Listed With Offers on Paytm and Amazon.in

Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Oppo F11 Pro, F9 Pro, R17 Pro, More Phones Listed With Offers on Paytm and Amazon.in

, 18 April 2019
Oppo mobile offers: F11 Pro is available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500

Highlights

Oppo F11 Pro is listed with additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500

Oppo F9 Pro, R17 Pro are also listed with additional exchange discounts

Oppo A3s, A5s, and A7 buyers will also receive extra discount on exchange

Oppo has announced a ‘Fantastic Day Sale' on Amazon and Paytm, providing offers on a slew of its smartphones. The smartphones like Oppo A3s, Oppo A7, Oppo A5, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, and Oppo R17 Pro are listed with exchange offers on both e-commerce platforms. The sale is already underway, and will continue through April 19. Leading banks have also partnered with Oppo to offer no-cost EMI options up to 12 months. It is important to note here the Amazon offers are only valid when the Oppo phones are purchased from seller “Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.” Additionally, the e-retailers are also running their own bank promotions that can be clubbed with Oppo Fantastic Day sale offers.  

Oppo F11 Pro

The recently launched Oppo F11 Pro is listed with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500 on exchange on Amazon and Paytm. Additionally, the Amazon users will also receive Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay balance. Oppo F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990, and it is sold in a just 6GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is available in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants. The biggest highlight of the Oppo F11 Pro is its dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.53-inch display.

Oppo F9 Pro

The Oppo F9 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is also listed with Rs. 2,500 additional discount on exchange. After the recent price cut, the Oppo F9 Pro is currently available at Rs. 17,990. Key highlights of the phone include a v-shaped waterdrop display notch, 25-megapixel selfie camera, Google Lens support and VOOC fast charging support. Its successor, the Oppo F11 Pro, was introduced in the country last month.

Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, and more

Similarly, the Oppo R17 is listed with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, Oppo R17 Pro with Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount. Oppo A3s and Oppo A5 are also receiving extra discount of Rs. 1,250 on exchange, whereas Oppo A7 buyers will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. Amazon and Paytm both have dedicated pages for the Fantastic Days sale.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Do pop-up selfie cameras justify the prices of the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Sharp screen with subtle notch
  • ColorOS is packed with features
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Below-average performance
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Oppo F9 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Insane charging speeds
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • 3D camera feature doesn’t work yet
Read detailed Oppo R17 Pro review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Oppo A7

Oppo A7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Looks stylish
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Display is only HD+
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Annoying spam from some apps
Read detailed Oppo A7 review
Display6.20-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Oppo A3s, Oppo A7, Oppo A5, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Amazon, Paytm
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Huawei P30 Pro
