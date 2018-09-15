Oppo F9 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

After announcing the Oppo F9 alongside the Oppo F9 Pro last month, the company is finally making the former available in India for sale today on Flipkart and partnered offline stores as well. The smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart online, and for those who want to physically experience the phone before making the purchase, can head to partnered retail outlets as well. The Oppo F9 is more affordable than the Oppo F9 Pro, and for that cost difference users won't get VOOC flash charge support, and will have to settle for 4GB RAM and a 16-megapixel front selfie sensor.

The Oppo F9 with 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage will go on sale today for the price of Rs. 19,990 on Flipkart and offline outlets. The smartphone will be available in two colours - Mist Black and Stellar Purple. If you're willing to shell out a little more, then the Oppo F9 Pro is price in India is set at Rs. 23,990, and comes in a lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. It is on sale on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Oppo F9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing an f/2.4 aperture. The company is touting slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera that has a f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities.

The Oppo F9 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Oppo F9 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.