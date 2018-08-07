Oppo has been teasing the arrival of the Oppo F9 Pro in India soon. The company has confirmed that the F9 Pro will come with VOOC flash charging support, and now new teasers hint at colour options and dual camera setup. Oppo is also expected to launch the Oppo F9 variant, and in a fresh leak, the specifications of this variant have been leaked in its entirety. There is no word on pricing or availability, but in India, the company is only teasing the F9 Pro variant for now.

Fresh Oppo F9 Pro teasers hint at three colour options - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. The Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue variants will sport a textured gradient design. The latest teaser shows the phone from all angles and we can see the horizontally stacked dual camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. At the front, there is a waterdrop-like notch on the display, similar to the one on the Essential Phone. There is slight bezel at the bottom of the display as well. Speaker, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack sit at the bottom edge of the display. The same teaser reiterates the presence of VOOC Flash Charge fast charging tech, which was previously teased for the smartphone and said to deliver 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.

AndroidPure has also leaked specifications of the Oppo F9, and according to the leak, the Oppo F9 runs on Android Oreo with the Color OS 5.2 skin on top and supports dual-SIM slots. It is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is expected to be at 64GB with microSD card slot support for further memory expansion.

Coming to the camera, the Oppo F9is tipped to sport a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture at the back. There is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-based features. It packs a 3500mAh battery, and is expected to come in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options.

The report also notes that the Oppo F9 Pro will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, however, the Oppo F9 won't. There is no word on pricing or availability at the moment, however the Oppo F9 may launch on August 15 in Vietnam, and the F9 Pro variant may arrive in India at a later date.